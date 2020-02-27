When Akshay Kumar refused to take the Best Actor Award and instead gave it to Aamir Khan

Akshay received the Popular Choice Best Actor Award for Singh Is Kinng but the actor gave the award to Aamir Khan for Ghajini.

Akshay Kumar has entertained us with many films in his career so far. He is also called a versatile actor because of his amazing acting skills, but did you know that Akshay had once handed over the Best Actor award which he received at an award show to Aamir Khan? Yes! You heard it right. Today, we came across a video in which Akshay receives the Popular Choice Best Actor Award for Singh Is Kinng but the actor gave the award to Aamir Khan for Ghajini.

The entire audience was in shock but at the same time in awe of Akshay's this sweet gesture. It all happened when Akshay came up on stage to receive the award. He started his speech by saying, "I'm actually so touched. Really. I wanted this little beauty my whole career, for the last 18 years. I strive for this moment to achieve such an honour. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would happen to me, a Chandni Chowk ka ladka. But it has and it came from you, the people."

Getting emotional Akki continued to say, "But as I stand here, holding my dream in my hand and my father's love in the other, I just want to tell you something. A few days back, I saw this movie Ghajini and I was bowled over. I saw Singh Is Kinng again after that when I was coming from London to Mumbai. I couldn't help but compare our work. That's when I knew without a doubt that the best actor this year, by far, according to me, is Mr. Aamir Khan for Ghajini." "What that man did for his movie was pure dedication. It is, as they say, historic," he added.

Refusing to accept the award, the Housefull 4 actor further said, "I refuse to be the man that pretends to take this away from him. I'm not going to do that at all. I know that this moment is never going to come again in my life but I cannot walk out from here holding something which I know doesn't belong to me." He concluded his speech saying, "I'm sure I haven't offended my people who have voted for me. I'm still here, striving for your love, your support and maybe one day, I will win it back again. I thank you from all my heart but Aamir, this one is for you, mate. You deserve it!"

Aamir, who doesn't believe in awards was not present at the award function but we are pretty sure he was moved by Akshay's this gesture.

Singh Is Kinng was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred and . The film was released on 8 August 2008. The film was the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2008. Whereas Ghajini was written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Allu Aravind, Tagore Madhu and Madhu Mantena. It was a remake of Murugadoss's own 2005 Tamil film of the same name starring Suriya and Asin. The movie starring Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan and Pradeep Rawat was released on 25th December 2020. Ghajini became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2008, and the first Indian film to cross the ₹100 crore mark domestically.

Check out the video here:

