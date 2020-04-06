When Akshay Kumar revealed the ugly truth of award ceremonies and said not awards but rewards matter to him

Did you know that Akshay Kumar was approached by the award show organiser's plenty of times to perform at the award show? If he did, they would give him an award.

made his debut in Bollywood in the year 1991 in Saugandh; however, he hit a jackpot with Khiladi. Akshay has given some amazing films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Dil To Pagal Hai, Sangharsh, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Aan: Men at Work, Garam Masala, Rustom, Airlift, Housefull, Kesari, Good Newwz and much more. However, in the year 2016, the award season came as a huge disappointment for ’s fans as the actor did not any award for his role in Airlift and Rustom which released in the year 2016.

The fans got angry when Akshay was not even nominated for any of his films for an award show. Speaking about not getting any awards, Akshay said to Aaj Tak that it is the rewards that matter to him and not the awards. He said, "It happens sometimes that the people from the award night call you and tell you that if you perform there, then they can give half the money and give an award as well. I tell them that they can give me complete payment and keep their awards with them. My fans have never stopped giving me rewards in the form of their love and support and that is what matters."

The Good Newwz actor even revealed that his wife Twinkle Khanna used to even taunt him sometimes saying that her parents (Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia) are National Award winners, but Akshay has not got any. Further speaking about how he survived in the industry when his 16 movies failed to perform at the box office, Akshay said, "The most important thing in this industry is that you can be an average actor, but you should always be a good human being. Be professional, be a producer’s actor and do you work right because this industry has a big heart."

Meanwhile, the same year later Akshay had won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom. In 2008, the University of Windsor conferred an honorary Doctorate on Kumar in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema. In 2009, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. In 2011, The Asian Awards honoured Kumar for his outstanding achievement in cinema.

