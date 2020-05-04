When Akshay Kumar waited for 4 hours to meet Rajesh Khanna but the latter refused to see him

Did you know that Rajesh Khanna had once refused to meet Akshay Kumar during the auditions of his film Jai Shiv Shankar? Read on to know more.

made his first appearance in Bollywood as the lead actor opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya in Saugandh in the year 1991. The following year he starred in Abbas Mustan-directed suspense thriller, Khiladi, widely considered as his breakthrough role. All of his films released during 1993, including Dil Ki Baazi, Kayda Kanoon, Waqt Hamara Hai and Sainik did not perform well commercially but later Akshay gave some great hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hera Pheri, Ajnabee, Khakee, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhagam Bhag, Heyy Babyy, Desi Boyz, PadMan, Kesari, Good Newwz and more.

As of 2019, Kumar was on the Forbes list of the highest-paid entertainers in the world and he was the highest-paid actor in India but did you know that there was a time when Twinkle Khanna's father and veteran actor Rajesh Khanna refused to meet Khiladi Kumar? When Akshay entered Bollywood, the actor struggled a lot to get good roles in films. Talking about Rajesh Khanna, the veteran actor was quite famous during the '80s and had given many hits. In the late 80s and early 1990s, Rajesh Khanna dabbled with production and was planning to make Jai Shiv Shankar in the year 1990.

Rajesh Khanna had already signed Dimple Kapadia and Jeetendra for the film but his search for a new face was on. As soon as Akshay heard about the auditions for Jai Shiv Shankar, the actor came to meet Rajesh Khanna and audition for a role in the film. Rajesh Khanna himself was taking the screen test and auditions for the film. Akshay along with other fresh faces waited in line to be auditioned and meet the superstar. After waiting for about 3-4 hours, Kumar's chance to audition still had not come. Finally, Akshay was told to leave as Rajesh Khanna could not meet him because he was busy.

The Good Newwz actor had to return empty-handed without a role from there. But according to a media report, he still got to meet Dimple Kapadia who gave him good advice and words of encouragement. Instead of Akshay, Chunky Panday had bagged the role in the film. Jai Shiv Shankar was supposed to mark the first time Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia would appear as a couple on-screen.

Not only did Akshay's hard work brought him success but the actor also got married to Rajesh Khanna's daughter and actress Twinkle Khanna. After being engaged to Twinkle Khanna, Kumar married her on 17 January 2001. Together they have a son, Aarav and a daughter .

Check out the video here:

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

