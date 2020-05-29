When Alia Bhatt picked Ranbir Kapoor as her first choice to be a part of her Swayamvar if it were to happen

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt was asked to pick up possible contenders for her Swayamvar and her list started from beau Ranbir Kapoor. Read on to know more.

Bollywood duo and have been together for a while now and the two are often spotted together while on the movie, or even at events for that matter. They seldom express their fondness for each other, however, we do remember multiple occasions when their gestures have left fans in awe of them and well, we think we've come across one though. Alia has spoken about Ranbir on a few occasions while they have dated, but she has also spoken about earlier.

During one of her episodes of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt seemed to be all about Ranbir Kapoor as she seemed to be gushing over him. This is obviously at a time long before the two started dating, but her answers continue to have our attention. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Alia to have her pick at possible grooms for her if a Swayamvar was to happen and she had to name three men from Bollywood. She picked Ranbir Kapoor's name first, followed by and then Aditya Roy Kapur.

Well, this is definitely a little something that makes so much more sense and the sheer fact that she went on to date someone she was crushing over back in the day is nothing short of a fairytale, isn't it? None the less, cute much! On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are due for a film together and while the movie was supposed to release this December, the editing is yet to be done and because of all the VFX work, reports have it that the movie might witness a delay yet again.

Credits :Star World

