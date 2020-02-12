When Alia Bhatt won Karan Johar's heart with her audition and transformation for Student of the Year; WATCH

Alia has some interesting projects in her pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

made her debut in the year 2012 in 's Student of the Year with and . The actress stunned the audience with her amazing performance as Shanaya Singhania who is a fashion addict and the most popular girl on the campus. The actress started being in the limelight since then. Fans started going gaga over her and with time Alia proved that she is one of the finest actresses in the industry. Alia has grabbed many awards for her performance in many Bollywood movies.

Within no time, Alia gained a lot of fame as well as fans. The actress has never failed to impress her fans with her acting chops. Today, let us have a look at the Kalank actress' audition video that we came across. In the video, Karan Johar is seen telling how he was impressed with Alia's performance for the song Bahara from I Hate Love Story. After selecting her in the first round, he challenged her that she will have to lose weight for her role and she does not have much time for that. After 3 months, Alia visited Karan after shedding all those baby fats and looking stunning. Karan was impressed with her dedication and this is how he chose her as Shanaya.

Check out Alia Bhatt's audition video here:

On the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in her pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with , Amitabh Bachchan, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 4th December 2020. She will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Besides this, Alia also has Karan Johar's Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

