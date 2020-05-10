When Amitabh Bachchan got emotional and touched his fan's feet and hugged him; Watch video

Did you know that Amitabh Bachchan who has a massive fan following once got so emotional on a fan's gesture that he touched his feet and hugged him?

Amitabh Bachchan made his film debut in 1969, as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome and his debut as an actor was as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. Mr. Bachchan first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay, and was dubbed India's "angry young man" for his on-screen roles in Bollywood. Big B is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema. The megastar follows a huge fan following and has immense respect and love for his fans.

We all are aware of the near-fatal accident that happened with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie. The accident took place when the actor was shooting an intense fight sequence between him and Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus. As per the original scene, Big B was supposed to take a punch from his co-actor Puneet, fall on the table first and then on the floor, but the megastar landed abruptly with the edge hitting his abdominal part causing massive internal hemorrhage and internal bleeding. Big B was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Mr. Bachchan had to undergo a lot of surgeries. Infact for a week or so, Amitabh Bachchan wasn't responding on any of the treatments.

Amitabh Bachchan is among those actors who not only have massive fans in Mumbai but also all over the world. The entire country started praying for the actor's health. There were some fans who even pledged to walk bare feet to temples and pilgrimage sites for the well-being of the actor. Among all his fans, there was one fan whose name is Arvind Pandya. He took a vow in front of God that if Mr. Bachchan's health gets better then he will walk back foot from Dandiya Bazaar in Vadodara to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple. That would be around 450 kilometers. And doing such a thing is almost impossible but Arvind did it. It took him 13 days to reach Mumbai.

But when he reached Amitabh Bachchan's home, Mr. Bachchan along with his entire family was waiting to welcome Arvind. Big B got emotional when he met Arvind and touched his feet and even hugged him. On the other hand, tied rakhi to Arvind. Big B was so overwhelmed by this gesture of Arvind that he thanked him and said it is because of prayers of his fans like Arvind, the superstar is alive.

37 years after the accident, expressing his feelings Amitabh took to Twitter at around 3 am and wrote, “Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ...”

Check out the video here:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×