When Amitabh Bachchan REVEALED Jaya Bachchan still fights with him over THIS one thing

Did you know that even after being happily married together for so many years, Jaya Bachchan still pulls Amitabh Bachchan's leg over this one thing?

One of the most adorable and romantic couples of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and ’s love story often grabs the eyeballs. The iconic couple of Bollywood has been married for 47 years now and never fail to shell out major relationship goals and has been an epitome of royalty. Amitabh and Jaya were officially introduced by filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee on the sets of their 1971 release Guddi. The movie marked their first collaboration and the couple was thrilled to share the screen space. On the other hand, cupid struck Bachchan while shooting for their 1972 release Ek Nazar and the angry young man lost his heart to the actress.

But did you know that even after being happily married for so many years, Jaya Bachchan still fights with Amitabh Bachchan over this one thing? Couples' quarrel is a thing and Big B and Jaya Bachchan are no different! During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, Aasim Chaudhary from Indore sat on the hot seat and won an amount of 12.5 lakhs. In the show, Big B questioned Aasim asking him since when has he been married? Aasim answered, "5 to 51/2 years." As soon as he said this, Mr. Bachchan gave him a piece of advice. The megastar told his contestant to never forget his wedding date and mentioned that it is a must for everyone to remember. Sharing experience from his own life, Mr. Bachchan further said that if he forgets his wedding date then Jaya Bachchan starts making fun of him and he gets reprimanded by his wife for it.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. Amitabh and Jaya became proud parents to daughter Shweta Bachchan who was born in March 1974. Three years later, Abhishek was born and completed their family. The veteran couple is now grandparents to Abhishek and ’s daughter Aaradhya, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s kids and Agastya Nanda.

