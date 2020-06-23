When Anushka Sharma REVEALED Katrina Kaif is her favourite co star and a non pretentious actor

Did you know that Anushka Sharma, who has worked with many female co-stars like Parineeti Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and more had revealed that Katrina Kaif is her favorite co-star?

, who had her first modelling assignment for the fashion designer Wendell Rodricks in 2007, made her acting debut opposite in the highly successful romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in the year 2008. She was signed for a three-film deal with the company and landed the leading role of Tani Sahni, a young bride to a middle-aged man, portrayed by Khan. Anushka has entertained the audience with her impeccable acting and amazing dancing skills in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Sultan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Zero and more.

In the year 2012, Anushka collaborated for the first time with . She yet again collaborated with Kaif in the year 2018 in Zero. Both the movies also starred Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role. Sharma, who has worked with many female co-stars like , , and more had revealed that Katrina Kaif is her favorite co-star. Post the release of her 2014 film PK, Anushka talking about the cat-fights said that she doesn’t believe in the concept of cat-fights in Bollywood. She said, "As an actress, we need to kill those cat-fight things. I called Kangana (Ranaut) when I watched ‘Queen’, I called Deepika (Padukone) after ‘Cocktail’. I was like more than excited about it."

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's picture perfect moments give an insight into their terrific bond; See Photos)

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress further said, "Katrina is my favorite co-star because I had such a good relationship with her. She is a real person and not pretentious. I had a great time working with her (in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’). I know she feels happy for me."

During the promotions of her 2018 film Zero, talking about working with Katrina again, Anushka said, "This is my second film with Katrina and there is a lot of ease that we have with each other. In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, we shot a lot together. In this film, we have not done any work together on the sets at all. It is always very easy to work with Katrina. I think she is a very non-pretentious kind of actor. She is just very chill and we both really feel comfortable in each other’s presence. It is always a good feeling when I am with her."

Talking about Jab Tak Jaan, directed by Yash Chopra; written and produced by Aditya Chopra under their production banner, Yash Raj Films, the story revolved around Samar Anand (Khan) a bomb disposal expert whose diary falls into the hands of an intern Akira Rai (Sharma). The diary recounts his time as a struggling immigrant in London and later details his whirlwind romance with Meera Thapar (Kaif). Yash Chopra returned to direction eight years after Veer-Zaara. The film was praised for its direction, cinematography, and the chemistry between its lead actors. SRK and Anushka were lauded for their performances.

Talking about Zero, directed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie was jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment's . Zero follows Bauua Singh, a short man from Meerut who, after having difficulty finding a marriage partner, finds a companion in Aafia Bhinder, an NSAR (a fictional space research facility) scientist with cerebral palsy. However, film superstar Babita also gets close to him, testing his first relationship. This love triangle takes them to far-off cities and thrusts Bauua into an adventure to discover both his true love and completeness in a life lived to the fullest.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Anushka Sharma has been spending time at home with family and hubby Virat Kohli. She has also been urging people to stay safe amid the spread of COVID-19. The actress and Virat Kohli together pledged their support to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM relief fund for COVID 19 to do their bit for everyone. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero. Her first web show, Paatal Lok as producer turned out to be a hit with the fans. She is all set to release her next film Bulbbul as a producer on the OTT platform on 24th June 2020.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, amid the lockdown has been keeping her fans engaged on social media with constant updates via photos and videos as to what she has been up to. From cleaning the house, washing the utensils, and other household chores to trying to cook and have a fun time with her sister while doing it, she has all of us looking out for new updates. Apart from that, she has also been actively contributing to deal with the COVID 19 virus by spreading awareness and pulling off initiatives to those affected.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in starrer 2019 Bharat and next, she will be seen opposite , in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie was due for release; however, the COVID 19 outbreak has resulted in the film being pushed. According to sources, the actress will also be seen in a big superheroine movie which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×