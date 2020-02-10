When Ashutosh Gowariker called Priyanka Chopra Jonas hard working and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a natural

Ashutosh Gowariker got angry when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not won an award for her role in Jodha Akbar and Priyanka Chopra had grabbed the award for the Best Actress on the same award show.

Bollywood award functions are something that have maintained to grab headlines now and then. When we talk about the controversies of the award functions how can we forget about the time when filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker got angry when did not won an award for her role in Jodha Akbar. For the uninitiated, Jodha Akbar was released in 2008 and was co-written, produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Aishwarya had portrayed the role of Jodhaa Bai in the film whereas had played the role of the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar.

The film was a critical and commercial success. Ashutosh had won an award for the Best Director at an award show but instead of Aishwarya, had grabbed the award for the Best Actress on the same award show. PeeCee had won an award for the Best Actress for Fashion and Dostana. While receiving her awrad, Priyanka had said in her speech that she was very happy to be nominated for Fashion and Dostana among the likes of the beautiful Aishwarya Rai and the talented Kajol.

The next award which was given to Asutosh for Best Director, while receiving the award he said that he loves Priyanka but he doen't know how did she get an award for Best Actress when Aishwarya was also nominated in the same category for Jodhaa Akbar. He further said that maybe it was because PeeCee is very hard-working and Aish is a natural. Audiences were stunned with Asutosh Gowariker's this speech. He continued saying that was also asking him the same thing.

Our Desi girl was hurt by the filmmaker's this gesture but kept it to her and did not speak about it at that time though she shared her feelings with her close friends and family.

Asutosh had worked with Priyanka in the 2009 film What's Your Rashee.

Was Asutosh Gowariker correct about his opinion or not? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

