When barely 15 year old Rekha was forcefully kissed by actor Biswajeet on sets of Anjaana Safar in 1969

Back in 1969, Rekha was shooting for her first Bollywood film ever titled Anjaana Safar. In her book, the actress had revealed that she was forcefully kissed on set by actor Biswajeet Chatterjee at the time. Read on to know more.

is the epitome of grace and beauty. The actress has not only given the audiences some massive hits but dazzled the screen with her charming presence. While Rekha is known for her extensive filmography, the actress has also been involved in a number of controversies. A few of these controversies were also highlighted in Rekha's biography 'Rekha: The Untold Story'.

It is a known fact that Rekha entered the Bollywood industry at a tender age. Back in 1969 when Rekha was barely 15-years-old, the actress was shooting for her first Bollywood film ever. Titled Anjaana Safar and directed by Kuljeet Pal, the film probably holds the most painful memories for the actress. In her book, Rekha has delved into this episode and revealed that she was forcefully kissed on set by actor Biswajeet Chatterjee at the time.

In what one could term as 'molestation' today, as per the book Biswajeet and Kuljeet hatched a plan. The first schedule of the film was being shot at Bombay's Mehboob studio and a romantic scene was supposed to be filmed. However, Rekha as a teenager, wasn't informed at all about the scene and what it required of her.

Instead, she was propped in front of the camera, the director said 'action' and Biswajeet tightly held Rekha in his arms and pursed his lips on her. The actress was naturally shell shocked by his behaviour and also because this scene wasn't mentioned at all. To make things worse, the director did not say 'cut' nor did Biswajeet let go of Rekha. In fact, he kept kissing her for a full five minutes with unit members cheering and whistling and Rekha stood there with her eyes shut and full of tears. The film ran into multiple censor troubles and released only 10 years later as Do Shikaari in 1979. However, the kissing scene became talk of the town as the Asian edition of Life Magazine in 1969, published it for a story on 'India's Kissing Crisis'.

The magazine discussed the release of Khosla Committee Report that claimed "kissing or nudity can't be banned unless a court of law judges it obscene." The actress recalled this account in her book along with many other fascinating tidbits about her life.

