When birthday boy Tiger Shroff showed off his incredible stunt skills during Baaghi promotions in 2016; Watch

Tiger Shroff made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2012 with Sabbir Khan's action romantic comedy Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. Since his first movie itself, fans started going gaga over Tiger's killer dance moves and amazing stunts. The actor garnered a lot of fame and popularity with its first film itself. Later, in the year 2016, Tiger reteamed with Nadiadwala and Sabbir Khan in the action thriller Baaghi. Tiger's onscreen pair with was loved by his fans.

The two were often spotted promoting their film together before the release of the film. Their fun banter during the promotions stole the audience's heart. Today, as Tiger Shroff rings on his 30th birthday, we came across a video where Tiger is showing off his kick that he had done in the movie. Not only Tiger even Shraddha tried to perform the same stunt just like Tiger but her stunt turned out to be a cute one. For the uninitiated, Tiger had practiced martial arts for the film.

Talking about the video, after performing solo stunts, Tiger performed a stunt with Shraddha making everyone go crazy. In the stunt, Shraddha stood in front of Tiger at a distance and the actor performed his amazing kick which went above Shraddha's head. Tiger did the stunt like a pro making everyone go in awe of him. Tiger performed the same stunt with another person as well. The actor now and then proved his love and dedication to martial arts in his movies. Tiger and Shraddha have returned in Baaghi 3 which is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020. The actors are currently busy promoting their movie in full swing and are making their fans fall in love with this jodi all over again. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhand, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Raaz. Tiger's Baaghi 2 co-star will be seen in a special song Do You Love Me? which was released recently.

Check out Tiger Shroff's Video here:

