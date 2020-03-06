When birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor burst out laughing while sipping on coconut water during her teenage days

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, we have come across some cute childhood photos and videos of the actress that will bring a smile on your face.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress and Boney Kapoor rings in her 23rd birthday today. The actress made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 in Dhadak. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie also stars Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak was the remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat, it featured Janhvi as a young upper-class girl whose life turns tragic after she elopes with a lower-class boy. The movie was a commercial success and earned Janhvi the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

On the occasion of Janhvi's birthday, we came across some cute childhood videos of the actress. In the series of videos, at first, we can see Janhvi who is dressed up in her school uniform is having a gala time while sipping on some coconut water. The girl is having a blast with her friends during her school days and is flashing her adorable smile. Later, we can see the actress who is performing a dance in an Indian dress and looks too cute while performing. She is accompanied by one more girl of her age during the performance. We all know Janhvi loves to dance and the video proves it.

Then later we came across a series of throwback pictures of the actress. In some pictures, she is seen posing with Sridevi and in some with her little sister . One picture is where the actress has dressed up as a cute fairy in a blue coloured outfit and is posing giving some cute expressions. The video shows that Janhvi is a dotting daughter and an amazing sister. From her childhood till now, the actress continues to look the same and her cute smile has been stealing away everyone's heart since she was a kid. The actress looks happy while posing with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and always has a gala time with her sister Khushi.

Be it shopping or posing on the streets, Janhvi has always been accompanied by Khushi with whom she shares a great bond. Janhvi has had an amazing childhood and these pictures and videos are proof of it.

Here's wishing Janhvi Kapoor a very happy birthday!

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More