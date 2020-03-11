When Bollywood beauties Kajol and Rekha faced flak for posing in the same sweater for a magazine cover

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Back in 1996, Rekha had featured on the cover of a leading magazine with Kajol for their January issue which raised eyebrows and created a huge buzz.

Bollywood's evergreen beauty has always made headlines. Be it her controversies or her stunning appearances at events, the veteran actress never fails to steal the limelight. Rekha made her debut in Bollywood in 1958 as a child artist. Considered as one of the bravest actresses in Bollywood of her time, Rekha has always found a way to get into controversies. And talking about the same, one such incident was back in 1996 when the actress had posed with Kajol for a magazine cover.

For the unversed, the photoshoot was considered to be bold during those days and raised eyebrows and created a huge buzz. In 1996, Rekha had featured on the cover of a leading magazine with Kajol for their January issue. The two posed wearing nothing but a white coloured sweater. So what was bizarre about this? Well, the actresses caught everyone's attention as they slipped into the same sweater and posed in a white off-shoulder sweater.

Back in those days, such photoshoots were still a big bomb for the Indian audiences. Kajol, who was never a part of any controversy had gotten into one. Although there was nothing vulgar shown in the photo, it did not appear appropriate for many people. Rekha and Kajol were criticised for the photoshoot and faced considerable flak.

The photoshoot had been in talks for quite a while. Kajol had made her debut in Bollywood in 1992 and got stuck in a controversy in the year 1996. Although this was not the first time for Rekha. One of her biggest controversies to date was her rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan with whom she still doesn't see eye to eye. On the other hand, Kajol managed to emerge as one of the leading stars despite being away from controversies.

While currently, Rekha has been missing from the big screen, her appearances at events still make her fans go gaga over her stunning beauty. Kajol, on the other hand, was recently seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with and .

