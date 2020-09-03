When Brad Pitt wished Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for their wedding: They're a good looking couple

In a 2012 interview, a while before Saifeena's wedding, Brad Pitt had extended his good wishes to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan calling them a "good looking couple".

Next month, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be completing eight years of marriage and are still going stronger than ever! Termed as Saifeena, the pair will be welcoming their second child after Taimur Ali Khan in February 2021. It won't be wrong to say that Saif and Kareena are amongst the eternal power couples of Bollywood with many even going to the extent of comparing them to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aka Brangelina. While Brad and Angelina's love story reached its ending in 2016, Saif and Kareena are still very much in marital bliss.

It was in a 2012 interview with The Times of India when Pitt was promoting his film Killing Me Softly when he was asked about Saif and Kareena's upcoming wedding, set to take place a month later. Moreover, the 56-year-old actor was quizzed about the comparisons between Brangelina and Saifeena as at that time, he was still very much with Jolie, though not married just yet. "Well, they are a good looking couple! No two individuals in a relationship can be the same as another so I don’t know if it is correct to compare them to us. But I am glad they will soon be getting married and I wish them all the luck and a beautiful life ahead," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star had shared with TOI.

We have to agree with Brad; Saif and Kareena are truly a good looking couple!

Eventually, Brad and Angelina got married in 2014, became parents to six beautiful children but headed for divorce. Their divorce is yet to be finalised years later as the major point of contention is the custody battle for their kids.

