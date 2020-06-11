When Deepika Padukone burst into tears after Shah Rukh Khan read her mom's letter to her; WATCH

Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan who can make girls' hearts flutter and bring a smile on their faces had once made Deepika Padukone cry on his chat show?

made her acting debut in 2006 as the title character of the Kannada film Aishwarya. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2007 opposite in Om Shanti Om. The actress again collaborated with SRK in the year 2013 in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express and then again in the year 2014 in Farah Khan's Happy New Year. Deepika shares a great rapport with Shah Rukh. After this, the duo reunited in a show in the year 2017 Baatein with Baadshah which was hosted by King Khan himself.

Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan who can make girls' hearts flutter and bring a smile on their faces had once made Deepika Padukone cry on his chat show? What had happened was that Deepika Padukone was the first guest on the show. The actress spoke about everything from her childhood to modeling days to her acting career. DP even opened up about her struggle with depression and how she overcame it. But during a segment, the Padmaavat actress was left in tears when Shah Rukh read a letter that was written by DP's mother, Ujala Padukone.

In the letter, Mrs. Padukone wrote to Deepika that she is proud and happy that her daughter has scaled great heights in her field, but also reminded the actress how she was a tomboy in her childhood. She also reflected on Deepika’s journey and said that she has sacrificed a lot to get there. She also mentioned how the Ram Leela actress has been single-handedly operating and running her office and home respectively. The letter read, "Humare liye tum koi star nahi, balki humesha humari pyaari Deepika hi rahogi (You are not a star in our eyes; you will always be our dear Deepika)"

As soon as SRK read this heartwarming letter to his Chennai Express co-star, the actress couldn't stop crying. Shah Rukh stood up to wipe her tears and then made her laugh by reading a funny letter next.

Earlier, King Khan played a video of , where the actor is seen confessing his love for Deepika in a filmy way. Dancing to the tunes of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from 1942 A Love Story wearing a silver hooded jacket and blue shades, Ranveer said, ''Mandir mein ho ek jalta diya, Diya, yaani ke Deepika, yaani ke aap. Aapke baare mein kya kahun? Jis tareeke se aap, apne karoron chahne waalon ke zindagi me ujaala ban ke aayi, meri zindagi mein ujala ban ke aayi. Mai upar wale se yahi dua karunga ki aapki bhi zindagi me ujala barkaraar rahe, humesha humesha ke liye.'' Deepika was all smiles on this video and even started blushing and hiding her face with a pillow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is supposed to be seen in Brahmastra, co-starring and , however, he is yet to announce his next film just yet. He was last seen in Zero co-starring and . Also, SRK participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for COVID-19 warriors that was organized by and Zoya Akhtar.

On the other hand, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

