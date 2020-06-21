When Deepika Padukone chopped off Ranveer Singh's moustache giving him a new look; Watch Video

Did you know that after the release of Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone had snipped off her then-boyfriend and current husband Ranveer Singh's moustache giving him a new look?

made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2007 in Om Shanti Om. The actress was paired opposite in this romantic drama film. The actress has further entertained the audience with some amazing films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Chandni Chowk To China, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and more. The actress tied the knot with in November 2018 in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika has shared the screen space with Ranveer in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Recently, we came across a throwback video of DP and Ranveer, where the actress had snipped off the latter's moustache. If you remember Ranveer had grown his moustache and shaved his head for the film Bajirao Mastani. The actor had donned this look for his role as Peshwa Bajirao I in the film. Post the release of the film, his then-girlfriend and current wife and Bajirao Mastani co-star had chopped off his moustache. Ranveer had captured this moment on his camera and shared the same on his social media accounts.

In the video shared by the Dil Dhadakne Do actor, we can see Deepika cutting off his moustache and is looking excited about doing so. Not only this, but the actor also posted a picture of his new look with a happy-looking Deepika by his side. Sharing the video on his social media account, Ranveer wrote, "This just happened !!!! @deepikapadukone." Sharing the new look, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "Pehchaan Kaun ?!?! @deepikapadukone."

For the uninitiated, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani was jointly produced by Bhansali and Eros International's Kishore Lulla. Besides Deepika and Ranveer, the movie also starred . The supporting cast includes Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Milind Soman. Based on the fictional Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar, Bajirao Mastani narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife. The film was released on 18 December 2015 and was praised for Bhansali's direction, various technical achievements and the performances of the cast. The movie has also been noted for its scale, grandeur and attention to detail. Recipient of several accolades, Bajirao Mastani won seven National Film Awards, including Best Direction and Best Supporting Actress for Tanvi Azmi.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's video here:

Meanwhile, in a candid chat with Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer had confessed that he wooed Deepika with flowers. "All the young gentlemen who have tuned in to this live chat, yeh hota hai patana (this is how you impress a girl). I knew she loved flowers. Six months into dating I knew she was the one, and I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent about courting her, and I would make ridiculously compressed trips to go and meet her when she was shooting somewhere else," he said.

Like all of us, Deepika is also under quarantine at home. She is spending her quarantine period with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh and the couple is making the most out of their time together. The actress has been updating fans about the titbit of her life amid lockdown on social media with fans. From cooking delicious meals for Ranveer to uploading throwback pictures with sister Anisha Padukone, the Bajirao Mastani actress has her social media game on point.

Check out Ranveer Singh's new look by Deepika Padukone here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie did not do very well at the box office, however, it did receive a lot of applause from the audiences. Up ahead, the actress has multiple films lined up ahead, including '83 with Ranveer Singh, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view, and of course, the Shakun Batra movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy co-starring and the movie has received loads of accolades for touching upon a different side of Mumbai and bringing it alive on screen. The actor also has '83 coming in, however, the movie is postponed for now, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, and we are hoping to see him back in action real soon. Apart from that, we will also see him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 's Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

