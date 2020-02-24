When Deepika Padukone lost her cool at a journalist and said 'You have no idea what you are saying right now'

It all started during the promotions of Chennai Express also starring Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika was spotted wearing a white low cut dress.

Bollywood celebrities and media share a love and hate relationship. They share a great rapport with each other, but there are times when the celebrities have lost their cool over media. But a media cannot work well without a celebrity and vice versa. Both play a big part in each other's success. While the celebs try to actively participate in events and interact with the media, sometimes particular questions asked by the reporters turn the equation sour. So was the case with in the year 2014.



This ugly fight of Deepika with a leading portal caused a big buzz all over social media. It all started during the promotions of Chennai Express also starring . Deepika was spotted wearing a white low cut dress designed by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the trailer launch of the movie. A leading portal reported on her dress. Deepika, who is known to voice her opinion sharing the piece of news, tweeted, "Supposedly India's 'LEADING' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!??" She further tweeted, "I am a woman, I have breasts AND a cleavage, you got a problem?." "Don't talk about Woman’s Empowerment when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT Women!"

Check out Deepika Padukone's tweet here:

YES!I am a Woman.I have breasts AND a cleavage! You got a problem!!?? — Deepika Padukone (deepikapadukone) September 14, 2014

Dont talk about Woman's Empowerment when YOU don't know how to RESPECT Women! — Deepika Padukone (deepikapadukone) September 14, 2014

Many Bollywood actors voiced their support to the actress lashing out the media. During the promotions of Finding Fanny with , Deepika Padukone was questioned about her tweet on this 'petty issue'. Expressing her anger at the journalist, Deepika first said that she has said what she wanted to say and would not like to comment on it. The reporter further asked her about it and this when the actress lost her cool. She angrily said, "Can you pan the camera on this lady? You have no idea what you are saying right now. I'm already very upset and you are making me even more upset. You being a woman and you are saying this a petty issue is so unfortunate."



Right now, all is well between the media and Deepika. The Chhapaak actress shares a great rapport with them. Well, not only Deepika but celebrities like , , , , and others have also had a spat with the media before. But like they say, 'All's Well That Ends Well.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More