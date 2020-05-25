When Deepika Padukone made Ranbir Kapoor BLUSH during the promotions of Tamasha; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone's answer, when asked about her feelings for Ranbir Kapoor by Imtiaz Ali during the promotions of Tamasha, made the actor blush.

and collaborated for the first time in Bachna Ae Haseeno in the year 2008. While filming Bachna Ae Haseeno in the year 2007, Padukone began a romantic relationship with co-star Ranbir. She spoke openly about the relationship and sported a tattoo of his initials on the nape of her neck. Everyone loved their jodi and fans went gaga over them. But the couple broke in the year 2009. The two were not on talking terms since then but then they reconciled their friendship while working on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the year 2013. Ranbir and DP's chemistry in the movie was loved by all and the movie was a box office success.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and was the second film to cross 300cr Worldwide after 3 Idiots. In the year 2015, Imtiaz Ali brought this jodi back on-screen with his movie Tamasha. The film was released on 27 November 2015 to mixed reviews by film critics. However, they widely praised the performances of the lead actors. Today, we came across a throwback video of Ranbir, Deepika and Imtiaz Ali during the promotions of Tamasha where the actor is seen blushing as DP pulls his cheeks and praises him.

In the video, shared by a fan, Imtiaz asks Deepika, "What are your feelings for Ranbir Kapoor?" The actress who is already flashing her cute dimples starts pulling Ranbir's cheeks and says, "Right now I want to pinch his cheeks. So cute. Allele." As soon as the Padmaavat actress starts praising the actor, Ranbir cannot stop smiling and blushes through the entire video. Infact even the director requests whether he can also pull Ranbir's cheeks and when he does so, Ranbir starts blushing even more.

Both Deepika and Imtiaz Ali look happy as they pull Ranbir's cheek, on the other hand, Kapoor is left with no words and looks cute as he blushes. For the uninitiated, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tamasha tells the story of character Ved Vardhan Sahni (played by Kapoor) who falls in love with Tara (played by Padukone) on a holiday in Corsica and the two decide to keep their real identities undisclosed. Tara returns to Delhi and meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self. Tamasha was filmed briefly in Corsica, Indian cities–Shimla, Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata; followed by a two-day schedule in Tokyo.

