When Deepika Padukone REACTED to Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's Ibiza pictures being leaked

In the month of July, a few years back, there were rumours of and floating around. However, at that time the two never opened up about their relationship nor confirmed about the same to the media. But a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and his then-lover Katrina Kaif from Ibiza vacation went viral online which created a big stir on social media. Katrina and Ranbir, who were extremely private about their love affair made it to the front pages of the newspapers.

In the pictures surfaced online, Kat looked stunning in a white and red bikini and Ranbir looked handsome in his green Bermuda shorts. The two looked stunning together and definitely turned up the heat in Ibiza while partying with Ranbir's bestie Ayan Mukerji.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's pictures here:

However, it obviously did not go down well with the stars as Ranbir was furious. At the time, the actor said, "Katrina looked really beautiful in those pictures and Ibiza was also beautiful. You should go to visit the place. I was in Ibiza, so what should I enjoy in those pics? I will enjoy in Ibiza right?"

Not only Ranbir, but even Katrina was also upset with the pictures surfacing online. Kat issued an open letter to the media. In the letter, Kat wrote, "I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and invaded at my pictures published in a film magazine (and which were carried by other media). The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, has shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain. There is a breed of journalism that preys on celebrities in the worst possible manner crossing all lines of privacy and decency. Running these pictures shows support for this school of journalism.

I request that all media running these pictures please refrain from doing so. I have a wonderful relationship with the media and have been accessible to the media at all times. There is no reason for this furtive and invasive behaviour."

Later it was rumoured that Katrina had accompanied Ranbir to Sri Lanka on the sets of ‘Bombay Velvet’. Katrina's ex supported Katrina on her pictures being published everywhere. He said to the media, “If such a picture of your's, your mother's or sister's is out like this, how would you feel? Showing such private pictures to the world is wrong. It is a disgusting thing to do. Even if such a picture of your boyfriend is out, you wouldn't like it. So I think, if you would not like it, it's the same for others too, they would not like it.”

But Ranbir Kapoor' ex-girlfriend had something different to say. DP said, "It has never happened with me. I believe if you are a celebrity or public figure... these things are bound to happen. And I don't think you can accuse anybody of anything. If I am a public figure and if someone has captured me then I feel I should have been a little careful. If you are a star, you are a public figure... people will talk about you... you ought to be very careful.”

Currently, Ranbir is dating his Brahmastra co-star and according to rumours Kat is dating Vicky Kaushal but neither Kat nor Vicky have confirmed it.

