When Deepika Padukone revealed people wrote letters to her at public places for giving them strength

In an interview earlier, Deepika had spoken about how people confided in her and that it has become a constant for her now. Read on to know more of what she said.
Deepika Padukone has been someone who has openly spoken about depression and how she herself overcame it post a series of events in her life. However, instead of moping about it, the actress has taken several steps in the right direction to make people more aware of the illness and also, help them deal with depression. And in fact, recently, the actress has taken multiple initiatives, the latest being one where she spoke to health experts about suicide prevention post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Now, we came across one of her interviews where she went on to make certain revelations about how have things been after she has taken the initiative to motivate people to understand more about depression. While talking about it, she went on to say, "I have people who write me letters, and pass me notes every time, whether I am sitting in an airplane or at a restaurant. They confide to me, thanking me for giving them that strength. Now this is a constant for me."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the 2020 release Chhapaak and while the movie did not do very well at the box office, it has managed to win hearts of the audiences and continues to receive rave reviews time and again. Up ahead, she has multiple projects lined up, including '83 with Ranveer Singh, her movie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and a film on Mahabharat, which will be narrated from Draupadi's point of view.

