When Deepika Padukone said Priyanka Chopra's love life was a 'rollercoaster' & was thrilled she met Nick Jonas

While both, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have moved on and are in happier places, back in 2018 Deepika had spoken about Priyanka finding love in Nick Jonas.

Bollywood's two leading actors, who have also made an impression in Hollywood, are and Jonas. While Priyanka took it a step further by starring in more than one Hollywood film and settling down in US, Deepika left a mark with her performance opposite Vin Diesel. Long before their Hollywood presence, Priyanka and Deepika had firmly established themselves as Bollywood's leading actors and highest paid actresses. While Peecee made a comeback to the Indian box office with The Sky Is Pink last year, Deepika was last seen in Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak.

For the unversed, both the films performed decently at the box office. Apart from their professional careers, the actresses have always made headlines for their personal lives as well. Both of them dated Bollywood actors at some point and controversies surrounding that have been plenty. Priyanka was in a much talked relationship with , whereas Deepika and Ranbir were in love with each other. While Priyanka and Shahid ended it for reasons best known to them, Deepika and Ranbir's relationship ended on unpleasant terms.

However, now years later, they have found love and are happily married. Deepika tied the knot to in November 2018 and a few weeks later Priyanka walked down the aisle with pop singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. While both have moved on and are in happier places, at the time Deepika had spoken about Priyanka finding love in Nick Jonas.

In an interview to Filmfare, Deepika had termed Priyanka's love life as 'rollercoaster'. She had said, "She’s (Priyanka) also someone, who has craved stability in a relationship. I don’t know Nick (Jonas) that well but you can tell that she feels settled. Whatever little I know of her, I know these things were important to her. Like to find love, to find a person who gives it his hundred per cent, who gives the stability you look for in a relationship. She has craved it. I’m thrilled she’s found it. It’s been a rollercoaster for her as well."

Reflecting on her own fair share of ups and downs in her personal life, Deepika had said back then, "I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted. I had been constantly in and out of relationships. I just wanted to be alone for some time. I’ve never casually dated anyone. I’ve been in relationships since I was 13. (Grins) Now that I’m married I can say this. Whether it was one year, two years or three years, they were always proper relationships. It was always if you like someone you give it your hundred per cent."

Talking about her breakup, without specifying, Deepika had said, "So when this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone."

However, she added that things gradually changed, "When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing. But nothing happened. I couldn’t get myself to do any of that. At the same time, I did not emotionally invest in this relationship. But now when I look back, six months into it I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him."

Priyanka, Deepika and Ranveer starred together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and their crackling pairing up was loved by many. What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh? Let us know in the comments below.

