When Deepika Padukone said Priyanka Chopra's love life was a 'rollercoaster' & was thrilled she met Nick Jonas
Bollywood's two leading actors, who have also made an impression in Hollywood, are Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While Priyanka took it a step further by starring in more than one Hollywood film and settling down in US, Deepika left a mark with her performance opposite Vin Diesel. Long before their Hollywood presence, Priyanka and Deepika had firmly established themselves as Bollywood's leading actors and highest paid actresses. While Peecee made a comeback to the Indian box office with The Sky Is Pink last year, Deepika was last seen in Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak.
For the unversed, both the films performed decently at the box office. Apart from their professional careers, the actresses have always made headlines for their personal lives as well. Both of them dated Bollywood actors at some point and controversies surrounding that have been plenty. Priyanka was in a much talked relationship with Shahid Kapoor, whereas Deepika and Ranbir were in love with each other. While Priyanka and Shahid ended it for reasons best known to them, Deepika and Ranbir's relationship ended on unpleasant terms.
However, now years later, they have found love and are happily married. Deepika tied the knot to Ranveer Singh in November 2018 and a few weeks later Priyanka walked down the aisle with pop singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. While both have moved on and are in happier places, at the time Deepika had spoken about Priyanka finding love in Nick Jonas.
In an interview to Filmfare, Deepika had termed Priyanka's love life as 'rollercoaster'. She had said, "She’s (Priyanka) also someone, who has craved stability in a relationship. I don’t know Nick (Jonas) that well but you can tell that she feels settled. Whatever little I know of her, I know these things were important to her. Like to find love, to find a person who gives it his hundred per cent, who gives the stability you look for in a relationship. She has craved it. I’m thrilled she’s found it. It’s been a rollercoaster for her as well."
Reflecting on her own fair share of ups and downs in her personal life, Deepika had said back then, "I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted. I had been constantly in and out of relationships. I just wanted to be alone for some time. I’ve never casually dated anyone. I’ve been in relationships since I was 13. (Grins) Now that I’m married I can say this. Whether it was one year, two years or three years, they were always proper relationships. It was always if you like someone you give it your hundred per cent."
Talking about her breakup, without specifying, Deepika had said, "So when this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone."
However, she added that things gradually changed, "When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing. But nothing happened. I couldn’t get myself to do any of that. At the same time, I did not emotionally invest in this relationship. But now when I look back, six months into it I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him."
Priyanka, Deepika and Ranveer starred together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and their crackling pairing up was loved by many. What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
2012 mai sid ke saat break up hua ....usake baad wo ranveer ko date karne lage.. Jan 2012 se
Anonymous 2 hours ago
she is in and out of several relationships and messed up.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Younger actresses lacks stardom, elegance, screen presence like Deepika and Priyanka.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
We want a movie with these two Queens.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Miss PC on screen.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Geez Priyanka chopara is so old....
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Everyone will get old one day. PC looks so gorgeous even today.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Wait soon that one hater will come and start letting out her frustrations on Deepika.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
PC Dp Rocks.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Deepika is such a sweetheart.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Both the ladies married gentlemen who loved and respect them.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Deepika is a beauty inside out.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Priyanka and Deepika are the best.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Deepika is always honest with her words
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Two Queens.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Pc is might be a huge star but a homely girl inside. So happy she finds a nice partner.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Well said Deepika.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Peecee again pays PV to use Deeps name for making a headline. Desperation pure.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Rollercoaster is a completely wrong word. What does she mean. Priyanka was never serious with anyone unlike Deepika who had 6 boyfriends before ranveer.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
You J????
Anonymous 3 hours ago
PC was serious and she doesn't need your validation. Deepika's boyfriends is none of your business. Go and learn how many boyfriends your idol had .
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Was that an attempt to make fun of priyanka. She had the most stable love life in Bollywood. She was never in relationship with anyone and always focussed on her career. Nick is her first serious relationship. Priyanka always worked hard to survive while other actress simply used linkups, breakups, marriage, depression to stay relevant.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Looooooool, the most funny post ever. Love such sarcastic statements.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
That is not true but what is really curious is that you purposely exaggerate to make sure trolls and haters will intervene. Plant is obvious.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Dont twist her statement. It's not making fun but shows how Priyanka is a girl who wants a nice guy not disloyalty. Fyi no one used break up, marriage or depression to stay relevant. All are here because of their talent and hard work.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
she went after RK for years, she was on rollercoaster
Anonymous 4 hours ago
She dated him for 2 years. Later never looked back. Though he asked her for the second chance but she refused. Rk doesn't deserve beauties like Deepika and Katrina.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Rk went for her.