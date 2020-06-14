When Deepika Padukone went on her knees to propose Salman Khan for marriage; WATCH

Did you know that during the promotions of her 2015 film Tamasha, Deepika Padukone surprised the viewers as she went on her knees to propose Salman Khan for marriage?

made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2007 in Om Shanti Om. The actress was paired opposite in this romantic drama film. The actress has further entertained the audience with some amazing films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Chandni Chowk To China, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and more. The actress has worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, , , and more but till now she has not worked with in any of his movies.

But did you know that Deepika went on her knees to propose Salman for marriage? DP had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 9 in the year 2015 to promote her film Tamasha. The actress looked beautiful in a polka dot blue coloured shirt and trousers. The Chhapaak actress first danced to the turned of Matargashti with the host of the show Salman and then what happened next came as a surprise to all of us. While interacting with Salman, Deepika suddenly went on her knees and proposed to Salman for marriage. The actress said, "Mujhe aapse shaadi karni hai. Will you marry me Mr. Salman khan?" The Sultan actor started laughing and at the same time was even blushing on hearing this proposal by DP.

But Salman rejected the Bajirao Mastani actress's proposal and said, "Deepika ho ya koi bhi ho, ye nahi ho sakta (Be it Deepika or anyone else, this is not possible)" and ended up laughing. Deepika later said, "Gadho kya karwa rahe ho mujhse. Jo milna tha milgaya (What are you guys making me do? Did you get what's you wanted?). Everyone ended up laughing. Later, the superstar even sang Main Hoon Hero Tera from the film Hero for Deepika and even danced with the actress.

For the uninitiated, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tamasha also starred . The film tells the story of character Ved Vardhan Sahni (played by Kapoor) in three stages–as a nine-year-old child, a 19-year-old adolescent and a 30-year-old adult in a drama-based non-linear screenplay. The film was released on 27 November 2015.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, as per reports, Salman is dating his Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur. On Salman's 50th birthday, DP was asked to comment on what would she love to gift Salman. To this, the actress said, "I would like to gift him (Salman) a bride." In a recent interview, DP was asked why she hasn't worked with Salman yet? To this, the actress said, "Because we have not found a good script together."

Meanwhile, like all of us, Deepika is also under quarantine at home. She is spending her quarantine period with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The actress has been updating fans about the titbit of her life amid lockdown on social media with fans. From cooking delicious meals for Ranveer to uploading throwback pictures with sister Anisha Padukone, the Bajirao Mastani actress has her social media game on point.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie did not do very well at the box office, however, it did receive a lot of applause from the audiences. Up ahead, the actress has multiple films lined up ahead, including '83 with Ranveer Singh, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view, and of course, the Shakun Batra movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

On the other hand, amid the lockdown, Salman was staying at his farmhouse in Panvel and managed to release 3 super hit songs, Pyaar Karona, Tere Bina and Bhai Bhai. He is now gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s remaining shoot with . Directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. This film is a remake of the South Korean film Veteran. The film was slated to release on Eid but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde which will be releasing next year.

Credits :Instagram

