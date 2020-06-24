When Dharmendra called Amitabh Bachchan as the engine of the industry who never gets tired

Did you know that Dharmendra was all praises for his Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan when the megastar along with Jaya Bachchan and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy had attended an event organised by Hema Malini?

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, famously known as Jai and Veeru had given us the friendship anthem Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from Sholay. Their onscreen bromance won them several accolades. The two legendary actors have entertained the audience together in many films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram, Andha Kanoon (in which they made a guest appearance), and more. Their friendship is still alive even though they don't get to share screen space now. Did you know that Dharmendra who has always been an admirer of Mr. Bachchan's work had once called him 'the engine of the industry'?

At the album launch of actress and wife Hema Malini, Dharmendra praising Amitabh Bachchan said, "He is the engine of the industry, everyone is trailing him... He never gets tired... Today he did this, tomorrow he will do that and day after something else. May God give him a long life.. He is like my younger brother. Whatever he does will be a lesson for all of us." The event was also attended by Amitabh Bachchan, and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. It was like a mini-reunion of the Sholay team.

(Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's friendship blossomed due to Sholay)

Talking about sharing the stage with Dharmendra after a long time, Big B said that it was a rare occasion when the Sholay team had re-united. He further said, "So many people associated from the same film sharing a stage, I think it has happened after many years. Dharam ji and Hema ji stay behind my house. If I shout, my voice reaches his place. If I walk two steps from my house, Ill reach her place. But we don't get to meet like this. I am glad Hema ji organised this event so we all got to meet each other."

Infact, during the shoot of Hum Kaun Hai? in a BTS video on reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra had said, "We (Amitabh Bachchan and him) don't get to meet each other often nowadays as Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) is very busy and I am not at all busy. So when I met him on the sets of Hum Kaun Hai? all the good memories came back to my mind."

Talking about working with Dharmendra, the Badla actor had said that he and Dharamji are working together after a very long time and he is happy that they both are coming together in front of the camera again.

Meanwhile, on 15th August 2019, Sholay completed 44 years. Celebrating 44 years of the film, director Ramesh Sippy took to his social media handle to pen down a heartfelt note. He wrote: “It feels good to know that Sholay after 44 years is still loved and watched by all generations! I feel blessed !!!!” For the uninitiated, Sholay was the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time and was directed by Ramesh Sippy, produced by his father G. P. Sippy and written by Salim-Javed.

On the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He was recently seen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The movie released on OTT on 12th June 2020. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×