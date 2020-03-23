When Dharmendra drunk dialled Hrishikesh Mukherjee on casting Rajesh Khanna in Anand

During the promotions of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with Sunny Deol and Karan Deol on Kapil Sharma's Show, Dharmendra revealed an incident when he drunk-dialled director Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

One of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, actor Dharmendra was last seen in the year 2018 in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda. It is a sequel to the 2013 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and the third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana film series. Dharmendra had recently produced the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which marked the debut of the superstar's eldest grandson and Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol.

During the promotions of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with Sunny Deol and Karan Deol on Kapil Sharma's show, Bollywood's He-Man revealed an incident when he drunk-dialled director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Before the 1971 hit movie Anand starring Rajesh Khanna had released, Dharmendra after drinking used to call Hrishikesh Mukherjee, who happened to be the director of Anand, several times and trouble him. He further revealed, "Hrishida had told me a story on a flight, Anand. While coming from Bangalore, he said to me that "we were going to do this" and "we were going to do that...." And then later I found out that the movie had started rolling with Rajesh Khanna in the lead role".

Dharmendra further jokingly said, "I didn't let Hrishida sleep the whole night. I told him, "You were going to give me the role, you told me the story, then why did you give him the film?" He kept telling me, "Dharam, go to sleep, we will talk in the morning". He would cut the line and I would call him back asking, "Why did you give him the role?"

After hearing Dharmendra's this drunk-dialled funny situation, everyone present on the show burst out laughing. For the uninitiated, Anand also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo in pivotal roles. The movie was a huge hit and has won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Film in 1972. It was a box office superhit and was the 3rd highest Bollywood grosser of 1971.

