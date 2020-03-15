When Dharmendra ended up paying Rs 2000 on the sets of Sholay just to hug Hema Malini; Deets inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Did you know that Dharmendra paid 2000 Rs to a spot boy on the sets of Sholay in order to win over Hema Malini? Read on to know more:

The evergreen couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini fell in love with each other in the year 1970s. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons, Sunny and Bobby but that did not stop him to fall for the Dream Girl of Bollywood. In the beginning, Hema didn't reciprocate his feelings as she didn't want to be involved with a married man. Dharmendra had even proposed to Hema Malini but she refused his proposal. The two starred together in a number of films including the superhit film Sholay in 1975.

The Sholay actor did everything to try to win over Hema Malini. But did you know that Dharmendra paid 2000 Rs to a spot boy on the sets of Sholay in order to woo Hema Malini? According to a report, there is this iconic scene from Sholay where Dharmendra teaches Hema Malini on how to use a revolver. During the shooting of this scene, Dharmendra paid Rs 20 to a spot boy to purposely do mistakes during the shot so that Dharmendra could hug the Dream Girl again and again.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor kept on paying the spot boy to continuously disturb them and ended up spending rupee 2000, just to hug Hema repeatedly. The actor had worked out a code with the unit boys. If he pulled his ear, they would either mess up the trolley movement or drop a reflector; if he touched his nose, the shot was okayed. All Dharmendra's tactics and hardwork paid off and Hema Malini was impressed with him.

Check out Dharmendra and Hema Malini's scene from Sholay here:

Infact, in order to marry Hema, Dharmendra had to convert to Islam, to be allowed two wives, as his ex-wife Prakash didn't want to give divorce. Dharmendra and Hema Malini are happily married to each other and have two girls, Esha and Ahana Deol. Fans get excited to see this happy couple together on the big screen.

