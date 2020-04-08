When Govinda walked out of Judwaa on Salman Khan's request

Did you know that not Salman Khan but Govinda was the original lead actor in the 1997 hit film Judwaa which was directed by David Dhawan?

Do you remember the hit comedy film Judwaa? The movie starring in a dual role opposite Karisma Kapoor and Rambha had released on February 7, 1997. Judwaa directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala was successful at the box office. Judwaa marked Salman and David Dhawan's collaboration together for the very first time. A remake of the film titled Judwaa 2 starring in a dual role opposite and Jacqueline Fernandez was released on September 29, 2017. But did you know that not Salman but Govinda was the original choice as a lead actor in the 1997 film?

Govinda was one of the top stars in the 90s. The actor delivered some amazing films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Haseena Maan Jayegi and much more. Govinda in an interview revealed that it was because of his success that Salman called him up and requested him to drop out of Judwaa so that Salman can star in it. Govinda and Salman share a great bond with each other. Infact, not only Salman but Govinda shares a great rapport with the entire Khan family.

In the interview, Govinda said, "I was at the top of my game at the time when a film called Banarasi Babu was being filmed. I was also working on Judwaa at that time. While the shooting for Judwaa was on, Salman Khan called me one night at around 2-3 am and asked me, ‘Chichi Bhaiyya, how many hits will you give?’ I asked him, ‘Why, what happened?’ He said, ‘The film which you are shooting right now – Judwaa – please withdraw yourself from the project and please give the movie to me. You also have to give me the director of the film. The producer of the film will also have to be the same, Sajid Nadiadwala.’ So the film which had already gone on the floors was shelved right there and Salman took over the project."

He further revealed, "I was not a part of Judwaa, but I had started the project. The Khans have always been a family to me. Sohail Khan and me, we came upon this decision together. The love and feeling of togetherness that we shared was not affected due to films. Our work never got into the way of our personal relationships. Both Salman and Sohail have always spoken to me with the utmost respect and the reason for the same was never films. This is a protocol followed by everyone in the industry including our seniors. If a star has a hero within him, it reflects on the outside and Salman is one of those stars. God bless him."

Judwaa turned out to be a big hit for Salman and is still considered as one of the most loved films of Bhaijaan's career. Infact, in 2007 Salman and Govinda collaborated for a film titled Partner and made the audience fall in love with their amazing comic timing. Partner emerged as a major box-office commercial success. There were reports of the sequel doing rounds in 2012 but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.

