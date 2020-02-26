When Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor praised Katrina Kaif's bike riding skills; Watch Video

Far from the streets of Spain, we stumbled upon a video of Katrina riding a royal enfield with Hrithik Roshan sitting behind her on the streets of Mumbai.

and 's jodi won the audiences over back in 2011 when they starred in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actors' love story in the film was adorable to say the least and it is quite hard to forget their kissing scene when Katrina comes riding on a bike against the beautiful background score of 'Khaabon Ke Parinday'. But did you know Hrithik was initially petrified of Katrina riding the bike?

Far from the streets of Spain, we stumbled upon a video of Katrina riding a royal enfield with Hrithik Roshan sitting behind her on the streets of Mumbai. The video which dates back to almost eight years ago, shows Katrina effortlessly riding the bike. Speaking about the same, Hrithik revealed that he was a little concerned before sitting on the bike. He said, "Baithne se pehle to be honest..well.. as I said I don't know many girls who can ride a bike, specially double seat. So yes before sitting I was a little (laughs nervously) but after that I was like 'wow'. It was absolutely amazing."

Katrina's bike riding skills in ZNMD did not go unnoticed. In fact, her then boyfriend was quizzed about the same during a press conference and he said, "One needs to have a lot of control for someone to ride pillion. Balance is required. I have never taken anyone double seat or used a bike which is as heavy as the one she (Katrina) rode."

Check out the video of Katrina riding the bike below along with Hrithik Roshan:

