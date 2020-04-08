When Kajol 'killed every bit of emotion' Karan Johar had for her and ended a lifelong friendship

While things between SRK and Karan have often been smooth, the same cannot be said for Kajol and Karan's relationship. Read on to know about their massive fallout.

If there ever is a famous Bollywood trio to be remembered it is undoubtedly , Kajol and . From making blockbuster films to sharing life milestones, SRK, Kajol and Karan have shared their own fair share of memories. While things between SRK and Karan have often been smooth, the same cannot be said for Kajol and Karan's relationship. The duo went through a great deal of ugly fights only to become friends all over again.

For the unversed, Kajol and Karan had a massive fallout back in 2016 even though on the surface it had nothing to do with them. The filmmaker's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and 's Shivaay clashed at the box office, leading to an ugly spat like no other. Bollywood had come a long way since these box office wars and the clash between Karan and Ajay only for nastier.

While on one end Ajay shared a recording where self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) was heard saying that Karan paid him Rs 25 lakh to praise ADHM and trash Ajay's Shivaay, Karan claimed that Ajay called him up and yelled at him. Things naturally got heated and turned unpleasant when Kajol retweeted her husband's KRK tweet saying, "Shocked."

The drama did not end even after the films released and eventually clashed. Karan Johar went on to write how hurt he was about losing a lifelong friend in Kajol after the entire bribing episode. An excerpt from the book reads, "I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more. I’ve been told by my friends that it’s still my hurt talking but I’m so indifferent to the situation now, what with everything that’s transpired. There was still a bit of me that wished we would get back to what we had, but that one-word tweet that she put out – that was the most humiliating thing she could have done for a person who loved her deeply. That broke me. Once it broke me, it angered me and then I went into indifference."

However, these friends-turned-foes couldn't stay that way for too long and patched up slowly. The first signs were when Kajol 'liked' Karan's Instagram picture of his twins Yash and Roohi. They slowly also got back to their social media banter with Kajol and Ajay Devgn even appearing on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan putting all the animosity to rest.

What are your thoughts on Kajol and Karan's friendship? Let us know in the comments below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More