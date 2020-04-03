When Kajol lashed out at the paparazzi for bullying Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan

Did you know that Kajol had said that she would be infuriated if the paparazzi bullied her kids Nysa and Yug like they did to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan? Read to know more.

's daughter is already grabbing headlines before her Bollywood debut. The star kid has millions of fans who are crazy about her. From her stunning vacation pictures to her mirror selfies, Suhana surely knows how to grab attention. But a few years back, a video of Suhana being harassed by the photographers was leaked online. The star kid who was wearing a black off-shoulder top and black jeans had arrived to watch a movie and was waiting for the lift downstairs. While waiting, the star kid was bombarded with photographers who were non-stop clicking pictures of Suhana by making her feel uncomfortable.

Suhana was trying to hide her face from the cameras but the photographers kept on clicking her. Kajol, who is a good friend of Shah Rukh in an interview was asked about her reaction if something like this would have happened with her kids Nysa and Yug. To this Kajol said, "If something like this were to happen with Nysa or Yug, I’d be infuriated. It’s sad that the Indian paparazzi has reached a stage where it can do this to a kid. What happened with her sounds like bullying to me. We are stars; it’s our job to accept all of that. But to be doing that to someone who is nothing more than an impressionable teenager is harassing her in plain words. They should be more responsible when it comes to dealing with our kids. We signed up for this, they didn’t."

Kajol further said that she and Ajay are clear that their children need to have the liberty to make the choices that any regular kid their age can. Whether Nysa's choices involve being in the movies, is entirely her call. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress further said, “We can only protect our kids to a certain extent. I hope I have brought up my kids well enough to handle that pressure. They are born to stars and that is something they can’t change. At the same time, I don’t see the need to expose them unnecessarily."

