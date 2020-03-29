When Kajol REVEALED she never wanted to be an actress because she thought it was a very hard life

Kajol made her debut with Bekhudi in 1992. The movie starred Kamal Sadanah, Ajay Mankotia, Tanuja, Vijayendra Ghatge and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Directed by Rahul Rawail, the film failed at the box office. But Kajol's career took a huge towards success when she starred in Baazigar opposite . The 1993 release went on to become a huge commercial success and made Kajol a household name. Almost 30 years in the industry now, Kajol has starred in several blockbuster movies. But did you know, she did not want to be an actress in the first place?

In a recent interview, Kajol revealed she did not enter Bollywood. The actress felt that it was a tough life. "I thought it was a very hard life. Everyone is working so much. I said that mummy (Tanuja Samarth) I don't want to work that much, you work too hard. Then mummy said, "Ok don't be an actress if you don't want to. I am not forcing you." I said to her I don't want to be an actress. But later on, I think it was just a chance that Rahul (Rawail) uncle came up to me and offered me the film and I took him on it. And before I started the film my mother was like, "You have to work hard." And I was like such a person. I never could stick to anything. "

Kajol further said, "My mother told me at the beginning that you have to be committed to what you want to do. You can't at the last moment say that 'listen today I am not feeling like going to shoot, so you can't shoot."