When Kangana Ranaut yelled at a crew member who suggested her to use a body double; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut, who has always been upfront with the media and her fans was once spotted shouting at a crew member on the sets of a shoot. Read on to know more:

is one such celebrity who never shies from voicing her opinions and expressing her views. The actress, who rings in her birthday today, has made some interesting statements in the past. Be it about her career, relationships or about nepotism, Kangana has always been upfront with the media and her fans. Recently, we came across a video of the 'Queen' actress shouting at a crew member on the sets of a shoot. In the video, Kangana is seen sitting inside a vanity van while getting ready for her shot.

All of a sudden a crew member comes in and tells her that they will be using Kangana's body double for a scene. On hearing this, the Panga actress can be seen seething with anger. She also raises her voice and says, "Why do I need a body double. I don’t work with body doubles. Don’t tell me what I should do? What will she do what I can’t?" and then she banged some papers that were kept on the table and started calling her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel.

Later, when Kangana was asked about this scenario, the Judgementall Hai Kya actress said, “I was shooting for a Reebok campaign where the incident happened. I didn’t want to use a body double, so that was the conversation.” While there were reports that the incident happened when Kangana was shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon with and , Kangana denied these reports.

While many celebrities have used body doubles for their films, Kangana seems to not like the thought of it. The actresses acting chops and performances prove that she is amazing at what she does. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga which tanked at the box office.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video here:

