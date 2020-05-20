When Karan Johar revealed he would marry Kareena Kapoor in a heartbeat

When Karan Johar spilled beans about his dating life, a female actor he would marry in a heartbeat and more on celebrity stylist and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show.

Film director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor and television personality made his directorial debut with the widely seen romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the year 1998. He went on to entertain the audience with some amazing films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and much more as a director. Besides being an amazing filmmaker, Karan is also a great host and his show Koffee With Karan is proof of it.

The filmmaker is aware of all the gossips in B-town and every new actor wishes to make his/her Bollywood debut in his films. While everyone is aware of Bollywood celebrities dating life, no one knows for sure about Karan Johar's dating life. But two years back Karan had spilled beans about his dating life on celebrity stylist and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show. Talking about his dating life, Karan said, “I am undersexed and underpaid. I don’t date like serious dating. There are some situations that allow you to venture into an intimate zone, now and then. Casual sex is not something that works for me at all. I need to be able to interact with the person. Have some level of conversation, therefore a level of comfort.”

When asked which female actor he would marry in a heartbeat? Karan responded, “Kareena. She is fun, fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.” We all know that Karan shares a great rapport with Bebo and the two are like BFF's. Further, when the filmmaker was asked about who among his friends was a serial dater. Revealing that there was no one as such, he mischievously mentioned, “I am not sure. I keep teasing Aditya Roy Kapur about his obsession with certain gyms at different times and I think they do much more than heavy lifting there. I feel their treadmill is running on a totally different path.”

Not only this, but Karan even confessed that if a movie had to be made on him then he would prefer to play his role. He said, "Ranbir is obsessed with my life. He has the passcode to my phone with which he checks my messages, WhatsApp everything. He knows much more about my life than even I do.”

