When Kareena Kapoor gave a savage reply to a reporter who asked about working opposite Shahid Kapoor

made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk opposite Amrita Rao. Shahid received success in the year 2006 in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama Vivah. However, his second release that year, Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic comedy Jab We Met proved to be one of the top-grossing films of the year. Shahid was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. Besides his amazing acting, Shahid grabbed headlines for his relationship with Kareena. During the filming of Fida in 2004, Shahid began dating Kareena and they both publicly spoke of their relationship.

But the couple separated in 2007 during the filming of Jab We Met. Since then the two had not collaborated on any project until 2016 in Udta Punjab. Co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the movie also starred and Diljit Dosanjh. While Shahid and Bebo's fans were excited to see them reunite onscreen after a long time, they were saddened by the news that the two were not paired opposite each other in the film. Shahid was paired with Alia whereas Kareena was paired with Diljit.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of the media interactions of the cast of Udta Punjab during the trailer launch. At the launch when a journalist questioned Shahid and Kareena if they are disappointed about not having any scenes together, Shahid said, "You are asking if we are happy or not on something that has already been done before." When they were asked about again being paired opposite each other, Kareena jokingly said, "DVD of Jab We Met is always available."

When further the two were questioned whether this means audiences won't see the two together ever in future even in a film like the sequel of Jab We Met or something similar? Bebo said, "That Imtiaz Ali (director of Jab We Met) will say na" and then she pointed out towards Shahid. And the Haider actor quickly said, "If it was to happen then it would have happened earlier. I think Imtiaz Ali has moved on."

In an interview with HT, talking about whether the constant speculation about him and Kareena working together has annoyed him, Shahid said, "I don’t pay attention to that. My experience tells me that if the film is good, everything will be lauded. Kareena is adding a lot of value to the film, and she is great for the part. How does it matter if we have a scene together or not? People should like the movie. If Kareena and I have 50 shots together, but the film is bad, then what’s the use?”

Shahid also maintains that he wouldn’t have had an issue even if they had scenes together. “I have never said that I have any issues [acting with her],” says the actor.

Shahid and Kareena have worked together in movies like Fida, 36 China Town, Chupke Chupke, Milenge Milenge, Jab We Met and Udta Punjab. Shahid is happily married to Mira Rajput and has two beautiful kids Misha and Zain, whereas Bebo is happily married to actor and has a cute kid Taimur Ali Khan.

