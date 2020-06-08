When Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted being jealous when a nice pretty girl spoke to Saif Ali Khan; Watch VIDEO

We came across a throwback interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's interview where they got talking about who is the possessive one and we think it is cute. Check out the video here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have definitely been the definition of what couple goals look like and every time we see them together, fans seem to be in awe. And today, we came across this throwback interview of the two from their film Kurbaan where both of them got candid about the movie, the kind of co-stars they are, and some more. And something that caught our attention in the interview is where the two got talking about who is the possessive one.

At first, Kareena gives a rather funny look, indicating how Saif might be the possessive one, however, Saif went on to add how he feels they both are possessive. None the less, to this, Kareena went on to add how she is equally possessive because she gets very jealous if a nice pretty girl talks to Saif. Well, we think this is something that sure makes sense because both Kareena and Saif are people who become the centre of attention wherever they go, and being possessive is anything but natural.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's video here:

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif have been in the news off lately as the two were snapped taking a stroll and later, being spotted at Marine Drive, photos of which have been doing the rounds. However, they have been slammed by netizens for multiple reasons, and in fact, the police also suggested Saif to not step out with Taimur and post that, the two left for home.

Credits :ENow

