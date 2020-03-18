When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shot in busy streets of old Delhi for Kurbaan’s song Shukran Allah

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

All of us remember the chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan back in 2009’s film Kurbaan. As we delve into Pinkvilla’s archives, here are some throwback photos of Saif and Kareena from Delhi’s shoot.

Some films remain extremely special for our Bollywood stars and speaking of this, for Kareena Kapoor Khan and , 2009’s film Kurbaan remains memorable. After having worked in Tashan back in 2008, Kurbaan was Saif and Kareena’s first film and by then, the two had openly started dating. Fans of both Saif and Bebo were excited to see the magic of their chemistry on the big screen in Kurbaan. For the same, Kareena and Saif had shot in extremely cold conditions in the US and also in the busy streets of Old Delhi.

As a part of Pinkvilla’s archives, we take a look at how Kareena and Saif shot for the special romantic song Shukran Allah back in 2009 in the busy streets of old Delhi. Being the superstars, a lot of security may have been involved as several scenes in the song have been shot near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi and in the streets of the capital. In the film, we got to see Saif play a professor who gets married to a colleague with US citizenship. Later, she finds out his intention of attacking the US to seek revenge for 9/11 and decides to report it. The complexity that a couple faces was perfectly captured by Saif and Kareena in their performances.

While shooting the song, Shukran Allah, Saif and Kareena were snapped by the photographers in the busy streets of Old Delhi. In one of the photos, we get to see Kareena completely lost in the eyes of Saif while shooting the romantic number. Surely, the fans loved every bit of the sizzling on screen chemistry between the gorgeous star and suave actor in Kurbaan. Clad in an ethnic attire, Kareena can be seen sporting a white anarkali with a purple stole and white dupatta while Saif is seen clad in a Pathani kurta and salwar.

Check out Kareena and Saif’s photos from Kurbaan song Shukran Allah:

In an interview with Zoom TV back in 2009 while promoting Kurbaan, Kareena had revealed that she and Saif shot in extreme conditions for Kurbaan. She even mentioned that contrary to what people believe, she and Saif never got much time to spend on the sets of the film as the plot was too intense and the conditions of the shoot were also extreme. Kareena even mentioned that they shot in minus degree temperature and their jaws used to get jammed due to the cold while shooting in the US. Kareena even mentioned that during the shooting of the climax Saif and she were depressed. Well, it may have been tough but fans loved Saif and Kareena together on the big screen and hope to see them soon in a film too.

