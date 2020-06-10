When Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Aamir Khan on his opinion on the rising intolerance in India

When Kareena Kapoor Khan supported her friend and co-star Aamir Khan who was once attacked for voicing his opinion on the growing intolerance in India. Here's what she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her acting debut in the 2000 film Refugee, is known for being outspoken and assertive and is recognised for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles. The actress is noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of film genres from romantic comedies to crime dramas. Bebo, who was shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with before the lockdown, has worked with the actor previously in films like 3 Idiots and Talaash. The actress shares a great rapport with him and fans love to see this amazing jodi onscreen.

She has always stood by her B-Town friends and there was a time when Kareena supported Aamir's concerns about the rising intolerance in India. Aamir Khan was once attacked for voicing his opinion on intolerance. He said that his wife Kiran Rao had once wished to leave the country due to the growing discontent in the country. Aamir's statement called for a lot of problems for the star. He then had to publish an official statement that he loves his country and is not planning to move out. He said, "I never said India was intolerant or I wanted to leave the country. I also understand the emotions of those who were hurt. I would like to say that my statement was misunderstood and to some extent media is responsible for it. I was born here and I will die here."

Talking about the growing intolerance in India, Kareena had said, "There are too many voices spoiling everything today. Everybody has an opinion on every issue, everybody wants their voice to be heard… They either want to be involved in a controversy or even if they don’t want to be involved, people will comment and drag them into one… There’s just too much of a hue and cry over everything. People’s opinions on Twitter are not going to change the mindset of the government and society. These are things political parties have to change first.” Bebo further said, "Everybody today gets fried for voicing their opinions. So, is it really important? I don’t know. Contrary to what people think, I don’t live in a bubble. Everybody makes fun of my space cadet behaviour, but I am extremely aware of what’s going on around me. My morning newspapers are nothing to do with gossip at all, but in fact, I read up on the latest news happening in India and the world. Over the last two years, I wait to sit with my chai and read up on current affairs.”

She added, "I may not voice my opinion in public because I don’t need to be vociferous to show how involved I am in current affairs or reading the newspapers. But if somebody asks me, of course, I will have an opinion. But I have not been asked and secondly, I am not on Twitter, so I don’t get up in the morning and tweet my opinions." Supporting Aamir's statement, the Good Newwz actress said, "I don’t think Aamir said anything wrong. He just addressed a fear. It was a conversation that he was talking to his wife about. I don’t think he meant anything damaging by it. Of course, 500,000 opinions followed and as many clarifications were issued. There will always be anger and unrest as opinions are expressed. India is made up of highly emotional people."

Further talking about it, Kapoor said, "The most important thing is literacy. People should be made aware, know what’s happening. Also, when we vote, we should get more information about who we vote for — the parties and their candidates —even in the smallest of centres. That’s important because, ultimately, that is the only vote, the constitutional right that we have and we can exercise that power by choosing the right party. This year, I definitely want to vote. We weren’t here last year, but Saif and I are going to make it a point to do so, during the elections this year."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which co-starred Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles. Prior to that, the actress was also seen in Good Newwz also starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and the movie did very well at the box office. Next up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hank's 1994 film Forrest Gump co-starring Aamir Khan and directed by Advait Chandan. She will also be seen in 's Takht also starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Pinkvilla

