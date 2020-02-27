When Kareena Kapoor Khan called Taimur Ali Khan 'the most amazing and cutest child ever'

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about Taimur Ali Khan for the first time at a book launch in the year 2017. She said that Taimur is a normal kid and his friends and parents are also normal.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016. Being one of the most adorable B-town babies, Taimur has been the apple of our eyes ever since he was born. Inheriting good looks from dad Saif Ali Khan and complexion from mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur is the cutest kid we have ever seen! Be it his photos from the airport or from his playschool, everything about the little nawab goes viral.

Recently, we came across a video in which Kareena Kapoor Khan who had attended a book launch, for the first time spoke about her cute munchkin on camera. When asked about how Bebo manages her professional and personal life after Taimur was born, the actress said, "I always had a personal life and a professional life. But of course, now, it is more difficult. But I am going to try and strike a balance and we are starting the shoot of a movie, so he will come with me. But the father also has to take a little bit of responsibility, that is when Ki & Ka come in."

Further, Bebo was asked whether she and Saif are ok with Taimur being clicked by the paps since he was born as many other celebrities are not ok with it. To this, the Good Newwz actress said, "Culture has been changed a lot. Everybody is quite open, everybody is getting photographed. You go to a gym or anywhere you are getting photographed. Taimur is as normal as anybody else. So why should he be treated that he is not normal? His parents are normal, his friends will be normal. And it's fine, it is absolutely ok. It is his journey, his life. And apart from that, I think he is probably the most amazing and cutest child ever."

In a recent interview, Kareena had said that she learns something new everyday from Taimur and that motherhood as per her doesn’t have a set formula. She even mentioned that she and Saif often are busy with work, and in those times, Taimur understands that his parents are working. The star kid is often snapped by the paps. His cute antics make the internet go into a frenzy. Be it Diwali or Republic Day, a regular day out or shopping with mommy, Tim Tim amuses us with his zeal and excitement for everything.

Credits :Pinkvilla

