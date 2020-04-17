When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a powerful speech on girl child and won the hearts of the audiences

When Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that she is a girl child and would love to have a girl after being bombarded with questions like whether she is having a girl child or a boy child which disturbed her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2000 in Refugee. The year 2004 marked a turning point for Kapoor when she played the role of a sex worker in the drama Chameli. Further she was praised for her performances in the romantic comedy Jab We Met in the year 2007. Since then there was no looking back for the diva. She has entertained the audience with her amazing performances in movies like Kurbaan, Heroine, Udta Punjab, RaOne, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Veere Di Wedding, Good Newwz, etc.

Kareena has a great fan following and has been an inspiration to many of her fans. Despite being pregnant, Bebo did not stop herself from doing what she loved and appeared at events, shows, movies and much more. Kareena who married on 16 October 2012, delivered a cute baby boy , on 20 December 2016, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. But did you know that Kareena expressed that she wanted a girl child? When Bebo was pregnant, the actress who came to extend her support for the Global Citizen movement in India said that she is a girl child and she would love to have a girl.

Bebo started by saying that since she got pregnant she has been bombarded with weird statements like whether she is having a girl child or a boy child which disturb her. The Good Newwz actress said, "Wherever I go these days there is just one question asked which I think quite intrusive but, still I am asked both me and Saif whether it is a boy or is it a girl? Have you found out? And I am like excuse me what difference does it make. I am a girl child I would love to have a girl what is the difference. Probably I have done more for my parents than a son would.”

Kareena further added, “We are still in a nation where we have been asked oh you are getting married and still going to work, oh you are having a child are you still going to work. These questions upset me. When I was asked if I would like to be a part of this initiative my first reaction was as an expectant mother on this journey nothing would make me happier than being part of a movement.” She concluded by saying, "Not just for me or my child but for the millions of children out there. For all those people who think a girl child is considered taboo, a girl is considered not equal enough, not up to a man but you must know a woman is the only soul that has the right to carry a soul in her. That is truly something that is a joy."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and was busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced. The diva will be seen in the official adaptation of Forrest Gump with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and has been shot in several locations including Punjab. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also kickoff shooting for ’s magnum opus Takht post the lockdown.

