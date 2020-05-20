When Kareena Kapoor Khan told Priyanka Chopra why she can NEVER survive in Hollywood; Watch

Despite being for 20 years in films, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never made headlines for international work as opposed to her contemporaries Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Deepika Padukone. Read on to know why.

Kareena Kapoor Khan began her Bollywood journey almost 20 years ago and the actress since then has given her fans and the audience many memorable roles to cherish. Not just in leading roles, but Kareena has also made an impact in supporting roles. The most recent example was her stint in Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. The actress featured in a never before seen avatar as a London-based cop and left an impression. Her characters Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Geet in Jab We Met have gone on to become iconic over the years and are loved by millions to this day.

Despite being for 20 years in the film industry, Kareena has never made headlines for any kind of international work. While her contemporaries like and Jonas have gained extensive recognition for their work in Hollywood, Kareena has not pursued Hollywood projects and neither walked the red carpet of any major international film festivals. The actress, however, continues to work and pick experimental scripts based on her extincts.

While one would wonder why an actress like Kareena has refrained from stepping foot into Hollywood, her good friend had once asked her about the same. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Kareena had made an appearance with Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has now rooted herself in Hollywood. KJo asked Kareena if she ever considered doing Hollywood, to this Kareena said, "I can't go. Am too deeply rooted somewhere here. My family, my love everything is here and now of course my child. I think to just pick up and go.. I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It's a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her for that. I don' think I have that.. am happy with what what I've done here but I don't think I have that kind of ambition."

Karan then went on to ask Kareena if she feels she is less ambitious than Priyanka. To this, Kareena quickly said, "Well, not necessarily. My achievements will say and speak for itself." At this point, Priyanka chimed in and said, "Also, I don't understand why is going to Hollywood the greatest benchmark of everything?" To this, Karan said, "I've been asked many times whether I would consider going there, but am happy with what I have here. You (Priyanka) have done it quite well. You have balanced it."

At this point Priyanka sighed and said,"With no sleep and no food." Kareena smiled at PeeCee and quipped, "Exactly, I need sleep and I need food. And I need my family. But what you have done is spectacular. I think am ambitious but am also very very fiercely private about my family. I have always wanted to have a family, a child and prioritise that."

Well, this wasn't the first time that Kareena appreciated Priyanka for her Hollywood stint. In season 5 of KWK, too, Kareena had gone on record and said 'The Sky Is Pink' actress makes India proud and not everyone can succeed at what she is doing. "I feel like what Priyanka has done I don't know if everyone has that kind of courage and dedication to do it. I don't. She makes you feel like she does India proud somewhere. As a proud Indian. She conducts herself really well."

Kareena and Priyanka have not always seen eye to eye given their history. Both the actresses once dated actor and have also made headlines for taking jibes at each other on Karan Johar's show. However, today, the actresses are happily married and have buried their differences in the past.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz opposite , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and went on to become a box office hit. Kareena's next role, too, has generated intrigue as the actress will be reuniting with as his love interest in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

