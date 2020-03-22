When Kareena Kapoor trolled Priyanka Chopra for her accent on TV and the latter had an even nastier response

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are fast friends in the present but back in the time, the two leading ladies of Bollywood were often found giving a cold shoulder to each other. Find out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jonas are all hearts for each other now but there was a time when the two actresses had a cold war going on between them. Priyanka and Kareena have worked together in two films, Aitraaz and Don and have made screen appearances together in several other films but the two leading ladies of Bollywood were often found showing a cold shoulder to each other back in the time.

It all began when Kareena Kapoor called Rani Mukerji her competition in the industry and gave a sarcastic reply when she was asked about Priyanka Chopra. "I thought we were talking about actors", Bebo said. PeeCee and Bebo further dragged their enmity to 's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan where Kareena claimed she's the best actress in Bollywood and stated, "If there's a little bit of act in actress, then it would be Priyanka Chopra", when she was asked who's the next best actress after her. Priyanka, on the other hand, responded saying that most of the time people don't take her seriously but she should be given credit because "this time she spoke the truth because if there's anything about an actress who knows how to act, it would be me."

Kareena further took a jibe at Priyanka Chopra in a rapid-fire round with Karan Johar where he took a few names from the industry and asked her what is that one question that Kareena would ask them. When Priyanka's name came up, Bebo trolled her for her accent asking, "Where does she get her accent from?" to which PeeCee had an even nastier response as she said,"I think it was the same place where her boyfriend gets it from" which even left host Karan Johar falling short of words.

