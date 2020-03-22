When Kartik Aaryan shared a 2 bedroom flat in Mumbai with 12 other flatmates

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan talking about his struggling days had said that he shared a 2 bedroom flat in Andheri with 12 other flatmates.

The heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan who made his debut in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama has been soaring high with a lot of success full movies since 2018. Being among one of the most-talked-about celebrities in Bollywood, the boy from Gwalior has been winning the hearts of the audiences with his charming looks and stunning monologues. But like everyone, his road to fame had also not been so easy. The actor has now and then opened up about his struggle to reach where he is now in various interviews and chat shows.

We all are very well aware of Kartik's struggling days but did you all know that the actor had shared a room with 12 other flatmates during his struggle? Yes! you heard it right. Talking about his struggling days, the Love Aaj Kal actor said that he shared a 2 bedroom flat in Andheri with 12 flatmates. This was when Kartik had first shifted to Mumbai from Gwalior and hadn't made it big in the film industry. Due to limited financial issues, he had to share the room. Kartik stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till his third film! The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had opened about the same in ’s talk show as well.

And as per reports, the actor purchased the same flat last year. As per reports by NDTV, "The Luka Chuppi star has paid Rs 1.60 crore for the pad in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. The flat's carpet area is 459 sqft (total 551 sqft) and it's on the fifth floor of the building." Some reports also state that the documents also have his mother Mala Tiwari's name and mention his hometown Gwalior as their address.

Besides this, the actor also shared his experience of skipping college for going to auditions while his parents didn’t have the slightest idea. The hunky star had never shied away from sharing his experiences and it looks like his struggles were all for the good as it has paid off well.

On the work front, Kartik was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More