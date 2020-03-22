When Kartik Aaryan shared a 2 bedroom flat in Mumbai with 12 other flatmates
The heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan who made his debut in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama has been soaring high with a lot of success full movies since 2018. Being among one of the most-talked-about celebrities in Bollywood, the boy from Gwalior has been winning the hearts of the audiences with his charming looks and stunning monologues. But like everyone, his road to fame had also not been so easy. The actor has now and then opened up about his struggle to reach where he is now in various interviews and chat shows.
We all are very well aware of Kartik's struggling days but did you all know that the actor had shared a room with 12 other flatmates during his struggle? Yes! you heard it right. Talking about his struggling days, the Love Aaj Kal actor said that he shared a 2 bedroom flat in Andheri with 12 flatmates. This was when Kartik had first shifted to Mumbai from Gwalior and hadn't made it big in the film industry. Due to limited financial issues, he had to share the room. Kartik stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till his third film! The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had opened about the same in Karan Johar’s talk show as well.
#Repost @officialhumansofbombay “I was born in the small town of Gwalior. My parents were in d medical field & I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen. I was unsure of my parents’ reaction—so I decided to study till 12th in Gwalior & den go to college in Mumbai. Luckily I got into a college in Navi Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel & searched for auditions. I had no contacts,so I’d type keywords like, ‘Actor Needed’ on Facebook. I’d travel for 6 hours 3-4 times a week for auditions. At times, I’d be rejected from outside the studio because I didn’t ‘look the part’. But I still had hope. Soon I got projects like a few seconds in an ad & they kept me going. Eventually I rented a flat in Andheri with 12 boys. I had limited finances. I couldn’t even afford a portfolio—I’d crop my face out of group photos to send to agents! All the while I’d skip college to give auditions & my parents didn’t know about any of this. Once I saw an ad for a film audition & decided to go for it. They liked me & auditioned me many times. My final audition script was the monologue that then became my identity! Finally, when I got the role, I was at Andheri station & immediately called my mom! She couldn’t believe it! After 2 & a half years of struggle, what I had imagined as a possibility, was now a reality. After Pyaar Ka Punchama, there still weren’t many opportunities. I stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till my third film! At the time, my mom was adamant I finish my degree, so while shooting, I gave my exams—& people in the exam hall were clicking photos with me! But I understood that she wanted my future to be secure. After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it all changed! Life has come full circle now—recently when I was in Gwalior, I was invited to my school as chief guest & kids were chanting my name! It was surreal! But what I have today, would’ve never come my way, if I hadn’t believed that I’d make it. I’m grateful for where I am & I know I have a long way to go. Sometimes all of it still feels unbelievable from this point on,the possibilities just seem endless & my dreams, r just waiting to come true.
And as per reports, the actor purchased the same flat last year. As per reports by NDTV, "The Luka Chuppi star has paid Rs 1.60 crore for the pad in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. The flat's carpet area is 459 sqft (total 551 sqft) and it's on the fifth floor of the building." Some reports also state that the documents also have his mother Mala Tiwari's name and mention his hometown Gwalior as their address.
Besides this, the actor also shared his experience of skipping college for going to auditions while his parents didn’t have the slightest idea. The hunky star had never shied away from sharing his experiences and it looks like his struggles were all for the good as it has paid off well.
On the work front, Kartik was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.
