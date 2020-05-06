When late actress Sridevi did not want to 'take a risk' by falling in love before marriage; Watch Video

It was on rare occasions that Sridevi spoke about marriage. We recently came across this rare video of the actress where she can be seen candidly talking about marriage. Check it out below,

Bollywood lost its first female superstar, , back in 2018 but stories about the late actress still manage to stir up social media or start a conversation online. With 's passing away, thousands of fans took to social media to remember the duo from their film Chandni and how watching the two stars onscreen was an absolute pleasure. Along with them, many fans also pointed out to the fact that Rishi had also now joined his Chandni actor Vinod Khanna. Sridevi is often termed as the first female superstar of India and has rightly lived up to that name.

Sridevi, who was married to Boney Kapoor and a mother to daughter Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, left a deep void as she was just on the cusp pf returning to films and redefining herself on celluloid. A year before Sridevi passed away, the actress played the lead role in her film 'Mom' and received appreciation for her stint from all quarters. It was refreshing to see the actress, who has not played negative roles too often, experiment with something new. Before Mom, Sridevi starred in English Vinglish which marked her return onscreen after a 15-year-long hiatus.

These new-age roles were taken on seamlessly by the late actress and done complete justice to it. As Shashi in English Vinglish, Sridevi related to the Indian women and delighted millions of fans with her performance. Sridevi also, in a way, reintroduced herself to the younger generation.

Much like her prominent years under the spotlight, Sridevi's both films post her comeback were a massive success at the box office. While Sridevi first made her appearance as a child artist and went on to become a leading actress in South Indian cinema, she made her debut in Hindi films 1979. After her Bollywood debut, there was no stopping Sridevi as she lapped up films and became hugely popular with her act in Himmatwala in 1983.

It opened a floodgate of offers for Sridevi who went on to feature in memorable films like Mr. India, Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, ChaalBaaz and Lamhe among many others. While everything on the professional front seemed bright, the actress kept her personal life fiercely private. It was on rare occasions that the actress used to speak about marriage. We recently came across this age-old video of the actress where she can be seen candidly talking about marriage.

In the video, Sridevi is asked if there ever will be an emperor in her life. A shy Sridevi can be seen smiling and says, "Yet to find one. I have to ask my mum about it." Further, the actress was asked if she believes in arrange marriage. To this, Sridevi (laughing) replied, "Yes, I do. I don't want to take a risk. If at all something goes wrong, I can blame her." However, the actress was quick to clarify that she was just joking and asserted that she indeed believes in arrange marriage.

While this interview was shot much before the actress got married, one cannot overlook the fact that Sridevi did end up falling in love with her then producer Boney Kapoor and marrying him in 1996. Turns out, the first impression that Sridevi made on Boney Kapoor was in the late '70s. At the India Today Woman Summit in 2013, Boney had revealed how Sridevi's onscreen presence was etched in his mind.

"It happened the first time I saw her on screen, this was probably in the late 70s, when I saw one of her Tamil films. I said to myself that this is someone I would want to have in my film," Boney had said at the time. The producer also recalled how Sridevi's not-so-glamorous role in first Hindi film Solva Sawan left an indelible impression. "Now, Solva Sawan is not a glamorous film, but somehow, she had some kind of impact on me which is hard to describe. She was on my mind all the time," the producer had said.

Sridevi and Boney's love story is well documented and how the producer offered not Rs 10 lakh but Rs 11 lakh to Sridevi for Mr India. Their love story soon started to take shape and to prove his love the producer had also visited the sets of Chandni in Switzerland. Before Sridevi knew it, she had indeed 'taken a risk' as she fell in love with Boney Kapoor and tied the knot in 1996. This love story is one for the books.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×