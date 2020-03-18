When Madhuri Dixit said she would have performed Chikni Chameli & Fevicol Se better than Katrina & Kareena

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Madhuri Dixit had appeared on Koffee With Karan almost six years back with co-star and friend Juhi Chawla and had some fiery answers to give during her rapid fire round.

's chat show Koffee With Karan is infamously known for some controversies that have lived long enough that they are remembered to this day. Well, this was no controversy, but 's confidence in her impeccable dancing skills (which we love). The actress had appeared on the show almost six years back with co-star and friend Juhi Chawla and had some fiery answers to give during her rapid fire round. Madhuri's name in Bollywood is synonymous with dance and the actress is known all over for her graceful moves and a smile like no other. So, today we decided to revisit one of Madhuri's old video.

During her rapid fire on KWK, Madhuri was asked by Karan, "Which of these item songs you could have done better? Munni Badnaam Hui, Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli, or Fevicol?" To this, Madhuri did not flinch and straight away answered, "All."

Karan immediately grinned and Juhi was left naturally stumped by Madhuri's confidence.

Check out Madhuri and Juhi slaying it at their rapid fire below:

Isn't she simply savage?

Just yesterday, Madhuri shared a stunning picture of herself for Throwback Tuesday. The caption read, "There's no one like YOU, and that's your biggest power! #PauseAndRewind #ThrowbackThursday." The actress' Instagram is a brilliant collection of old and new photos with her family and some from her acting days. Check out the photo below:

