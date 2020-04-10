When Meenakshi Seshadri was told 'heroines are just decorative showpieces' before signing 1989 film Toofan

Meenakshi Seshadri herself revealed it in a throwback interview while speaking about her films at the time. Check it out below.

Yesteryear actress Meenakshi Seshadri lit up the silver screen multiple times during the '80s and 90's. From starring in some super hit films to some films that made headlines for its box office success. Irrespective, Meenakshi Seshadri made heads turn with her onscreen appeal. The actress was also known for her soft-spoken nature and girl next door upbringing. But did you know that Meenakshi Seshadri signed her 1989 film Toofan starring Amitabh Bachchan despite knowing that she was just a side element in the film?

The veteran actress herself revealed it in a throwback interview with Lehren TV. Speaking about her films at the time, Meenakshi spoke about films like Shehanshah and Toofan in which she starred with Amitabh Bachchan. However, the actress also revealed that she was very much aware of that she wouldn't be playing a crucial role in Toofan.

Meenakshi said, "I have done three films with Mr. Amitabh. Shehanshah, Ganga Jamuna Sarswati and Toofan. In Toofan, he (Big B) had a double role. Mr Mann had already told me that heroines are just like decorative showpieces. He clearly told me in the beginning. But I was impressed with his honesty and I said yes (for the film)." This statement clearly indicates how far Bollywood has come since those days when actresses were cast only as eye candy in films.

The actress went on to star in Toofan in rather glamorous avatar. The stunning actress gave many hits and quit Bollywood in the late '90s. She now lives in the US with her husband and two children.

