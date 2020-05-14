When Mira Rajput received flak for her 'Puppy' comment and Shahid Kapoor supported his wife
Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in the year 2015 when she was just 21 years old. She was a Delhi University graduate and their match was made by their parents. The couple married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on 7 July 2015. They both are proud parents to Misha who was born in August 2016 and Zain who was born in September 2018. After marrying Shahid, Mira became no less than a star. From her gym looks to her amazing casual looks, the star wife makes fans go gaga over her.
But there was a time when Mira received flak for a comment she made. After her first pregnancy, Mira was invited for a Women’s Day event in the year 2017. At the event, Mira spoke at length about women empowerment and embracing motherhood. Talking about her pregnancy Mir had said, "I had a tough pregnancy. I mean I went through those nine months of a difficult time to bring my daughter into this world. So, now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think that I am." She further said, "There is a set of responsibilities that are on my plate and I feel that at my age, I have a lot more energy. I have my future ahead of me so I can finish all of my responsibilities and then I have nothing in my way. You know I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife, I can set my house the way I like, not in terms of the way things should be but the way home must be with its values and ideals. So, nothing will stop me after that but I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up has, cannot be quantified."
Mira was trolled by netizens on social media and slammed by many working women for her insensitive statement. But Shahid Kapoor being a dotting husband, spoke to the press and cleared out everything. The Haider actor said, "I think Mira is speaking for a section of women who really aren't being represented. There are times when those women feel that they should not be celebrated. By that I mean women who might not be doing a job, who might choose to be at home, have a baby, take care of the baby and consider that important enough to do at a certain stage in your life."
The actor added, "At a different stage of life, you might choose something else. I took five months off when I was having Misha because I felt it was important for me to be with my wife and my child. So that's a choice you make out of a certain sense of independence. I think there are very few people showing any kind of appreciation towards these women."
The actor went on to say that he personally feels that he might be the one who goes to work between him and Mira as husband and wife, but what Mira is doing for Misha is far more important, far more relevant. He really wished he could but between the two of them one has to go to work and he happens to be that person.
Shahid concluded saying, "I think she was speaking from a very positive space. I do understand that people have a strong point of view and people get hurt about things, but I think we are in a time where everybody is getting hurt about everything. So, I honestly don't feel there is any sense in trying to keep everyone happy. We are also in a time where anybody who is important or being given importance says something, a lot of people want to gain importance by saying something against them. So, we just live in that kind of a time."
Meanwhile, currently, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are in quarantine at their Mumbai residence, and just like all of us, Mira and Shahid are making the most of the lockdown and spending time together with kids, Misha and Zain.
She is full of life and managing her life and kids greatly. Wife of a start is star herself then
I think Mira is no one. She is an actors wife only. So please don't give her too much importance! Kareena on the other hand is a celebrity N I don't see any camoarison.
I guess It is not her fault that people want to use any of her talks to make judgement that she is comparing herself with someone star etc. Wife of a star is anyway star in her life
And who asked for your judgement on Mira ?
I'm really feeling glad for what Mira has said . If anyone has a little sense then I think a real peace for woman is hidden at her staying home with her family.
Well said
Okay, so she's Shahid Kapoor's wife and she's fairly attractive. But why do they drag her and her opinions and her fashion and her what not into the media all the time? I'm not a fan of Mira. But I'm not a fan of Kareena either. And for those who believe she's a "trillion" times better than Mira, for God's sake you don't live with Kareena 24/7 so you really don't know what kind of a person she is. All you know is what Kareena portrays of herself in her interviews. And she has been NOTORIOUS for her catty and snide remarks about other actresses. Getting older has seemed to tone down her attitude quite a bit. But Begum Pataudi has not always been graceful. "Graceful-looking" is about how your carry yourself, your hair, your skin, your clothes and that is DIFFERENT from having grace in character.
Well said
She never targeted anyone in her comment I think it was her opinion of spending a life as a house wife which she was defending on women's day speech.
Again who is she? Stop giving unnecessary importance to people.
She is soo full of herself. Still very young. At 25, mother of two, lots of money , stay husband what expect ? She thinks she is too smart. I guess at that age we all do, dont we.
You better watch your comment which you are typing like 4 times writing the same thing
And who asked for your judgement on What she meant ?
She is totally stupid and jealous of kareena Kapoor who is trillion times better than her
It does not matter what she says, she is wife of a star and not a star herself.