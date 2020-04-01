When Mira Rajput shut down haters who trolled her and Shahid Kapoor for their 14 year age gap

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been hated upon and trolled for their massive age gap, but Mira had a refreshing perspective on their age difference. Check it out below.

and Mira Rajput often manage to make heads turn when they step out for a show or a dinner date. From their gym looks to adorable photos with their two adorable kids, Mira and Shahid get a whole lot of love on social media. The couple tied the knot back in 2015 and since then have taken social media by storm. While Shahid comes from a filmy background, Mira comes from a completely non-filmy family. Despite that, they have never seen their arranged marriage as a challenge.

In fact, did you know the age gap between Shahid and Mira is almost 14 years? Yes, you heard that right. Just as was the case with and Nick Jonas, the couple have been hated upon and trolled for their massive age gap.

But it has never been a hindrance, Mira had once said. Taking you a few months back, Mira had addressed the age gap in an interview to Vogue. She forever shut down the naysayers when she said, "He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

Not just the age gap, but the cultural shift from Mumbai to Delhi also wasn't too difficult for Mira. She had said, "I really didn’t think about it as so many challenges to overcome. The change from Delhi to Mumbai was actually a very pleasant one. I’ve also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here… The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot."

