When Priyanka Chopra confirmed Shahid Kapoor was with her when IT officers raided her residence

Bollywood has witnessed a lot of link-ups, relationships as well as breakups. While everyone went in awe when they heard about and 's relationship, they were disheartened when the two broke up and were not on talking terms. Shahid and PeeCee never spoke about their relationship with the media. They never denied it either. Shahid and Priyanka reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of Kaminey which was released in the year 2009 and they broke up before their film Teri Meri Kahaani was released i.e in the year 2012.

While Shahid never spoke about his relationship with Priyanka, it was Priyanka who confirmed her relationship with Shahid on Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat. In the year 2010, Income Tax officers had raided her residence in Mumbai. But more than the raid the news that spread around was Shahid opening the door at PeeCee's house when the raid officers rang the bell. The actor was spotted in his boxers in the wee hours of the morning. Speaking about this incident, The Sky Is Pink actress said at Rajat Sharma's show that when the IT team came to her place, her mother and father were not home and since Shahid was her neighbor, Priyanka decided to call him, who very kindly came to be with her and stayed throughout the period the IT people were at her house.

The actress further said that the media should stop writing things that are not proven as it affects her family and her near and dear ones. For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Shahid lived in the same building Raj Classic. Talking about their breakup, it was reported that it all started after Priyanka started giving excuses and would cancel her plans with Shahid frequently. There were rumours going around of PeeCee doing two-timing with Shahid and a married superstar and just a month before the release of Mausam, Shahid decided to call it quits. However, Priyanka had denied all the allegations that Shahid had put on her.

The two avoided each other and were not on talking terms. But currently, all is well between Priyanka and Shahid. Shahid had even attended Priyanka and Nick Jonas' reception with his wife Mira Rajput.

