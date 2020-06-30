When Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about nepotism: Have been kicked out of films, I cried and got over it

Back when Kangana Ranaut had spoken about nepotism on Koffee With Karan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also asked about it and she sure had quite the right kind of insight to give.

Nepotism has always been a much debated and talked about topic in Bollywood and while there is no denying that it exists, there is little that one can do about it. However, back when had spoken about it on Koffee With Karan, it did bring about a lot of conversation surrounding the topic and that is when PeeCee spoke about it out loud, and she definitely had some strong points to make.

She went on to say how all kinds of nepotism exists and that there is nothing wrong in being born into a family that has a legacy. None the less, she did go on to add how the outsiders don't have foot-in-the-door access but the star kids to have the pressure to keep up the family name and that every actor has their own individual journey. She also spoke about her journey and went on to add how she has faced a lot of it and has been kicked out of films because someone else was recommended, but she cried and got over it. Speaking some true lines, she went on to add how those who are meant to be success stories become that, despite all hindrances.

During the same interview, she also spoke about failure and said how even though she doesn't have the fear of failing, she does not like it and gets grumpy when it happens. She narrated how she sees the lives of celebrities as a marathon runner and that there is a lot riding on them as far as responsibility is concerned. She also explained how 300 people don't get paid if a shoot is cancelled when a celebrity falls sick and hence, the treatment. She added how one has to respect everyone's job and how she has trained herself over the goal she has set out to achieve and she knows what it takes because there are no free lunches in the world.

Credits :Mid Day

