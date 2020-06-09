When Priyanka Chopra's dad Ashok Chopra got her a diamond navel ring despite piercing in a 'moment of madness'

Today, Priyanka Chopra is not only one of the leading actresses in India, but has also established herself in Hollywood. However, her dad's battle with cancer left a deep impact on her.

is truly India's global star. The actress who started off her journey with a pageant all at the age of 18, has today gone on to become an actor, producer, philanthropist and even a singer. As a winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Priyanka was quickly noticed among film circles and movie offers began trickling in. As a daughter to parents from the Indian Army, Priyanka never stayed in one place and was constantly used to moving from one state to another. For the unversed, the actress also moved to the US at the age of 13 to finish schooling.

Today, Priyanka is not only one of the leading actresses in India, but has also established herself in Hollywood. From starring in films like Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic to leading a prime time show Quantico, Priyanka has truly put India on the global map. Her marriage to Nick Jonas further introduced the West to Indian traditions and Bollywood. Priyanka continues to remain close knit with her family in India. However, the actress lost her father Dr Ashok Chopra back in 2013 due to cancer and it left her devastated.

The 'Barfi' actress was extremely close to her father and his loss had a deep impact on her. Priyanka even got a tattoo in remembrance of her father and it reads 'Daddy's lil girl'. Apart from the tattoo, the Desi Girl also had a rebellious phase. Just like every other kid, Priyanka also went through this phase and has even spoken about it. Once in an interview with Times Of India, Priyanka had revealed that she once got her navel pierced impulsively without informing her parents.

"In one moment of madness, I went ahead and got my belly button pierced. I was sh*tting bricks later. I got hold of a friend and went over and told my mother about it. I knew she would freak out," the actress said. However, her parents eventually got over it and her father even got her the belly button ring. "But once things cooled down, my father even got me the diamond I wear. And I’m happy to show it off," Priyanka had revealed earlier.

In fact, Priyanka who shared a super close relationship with her dad got her tattoo inked in her father's actual handwriting. Yes, you heard that right. The actress lost her father in 2013 after his battle with cancer. She got it inked in 2012 and the tattoo is extremely close to her heart.

Speaking about losing her father in an interview to Harper's Bazaar, Priyanka had said, "I was very close to my father. Losing my dad changed me in a big way. I think it created a space in my heart which is empty, and it’s always going to be. My dad was my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. He loved my achievements, he was a major achiever himself. He was a very creative person. So just losing that and losing his insight on my life. I used to be angry with him after he died, I felt abandoned."

Today, Priyanka has gone on to do a great deal of work as an Unicef ambassador and gone on to make her mark in the entertainment industry. On the work front, her last film was in 2019 'The Sky Is Pink' which performed decently at the box office but did not find many takers. The actress in the process of producing new content with Mindy Kaling and working on other web shows. She has, however, not yet announced her next film, but will be starring in a Netflix film opposite Rajkummar Rao. The two will be sharing screen space in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger.

