When Ranbir Kapoor denied reports of Neetu Kapoor being the reason behind his split with Deepika Padukone

son of and and the grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor made his Bollywood debut by assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the movie Black in the year 2005. Kapoor made his acting debut with in the year 2007 in Bhansali's Saawariya. The movie failed to create magic with the audiences and was a critical and commercial failure. Ranbir rose to prominence in 2009 with his performances in the coming-of-age film Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. It was no looking back for the actor then. He entertained the audience with films like Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju and much more.

Talking about his debut movie Sawariya being a flop, Ranbir said at Aap Ki Adalat, "Everybody knows that the film did not do well. But the film has been made with a lot of love and hard work. Today, whatever I am it is because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Whatever I know about acting and films, I have learned from him. It was not a regretful experience for me. If anyone would still ask me from which film I would have wanted to do a debut, I will still say Saawariya. I got a lot of fans from that film, especially from the towel scene."

Ranbir Kapoor also expressed how he was typecast as the ‘Chocolate Boy’ of Bollywood after his first film. Talking about it, he said that he never understood the concept of being a chocolate boy. He was desperate to break the glass ceiling and do something outside his comfort zone and break this image. That’s how he ended up signing Rockstar.

Besides his acting, Ranbir Kapoor is also famous for his love life. The actor has been vocal about his personal life and has stated that his parents' marriage taught him how complex a relationship can be. While filming Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ranbir began dating his co-star . However, the couple broke up after one and a half year. Rumours of Katrina being the reason behind their breakup started surfing online. There were speculations of his affair with during the production of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Later, on Aap Ki Adalat, when this question raised, Ranbir said, "Deepika is still my friend. Why we broke up? It was our personal matter. Out of respect for the relationship and that she is a girl, she will get married in the future so talking things about her, I don't want to disrespect her."

Talking about Deepika commenting that he should endorse condoms, Ranbir said, "I think what she said is great. Condoms are something we all should be aware of. I didn't feel bad about this. I will try and endorse condoms." When asked about Deepika saying that 'someone should check Katrina Kaif's passport', the Wake-Up Sid actor said, "Neither am I Katrina Kaif's secretary nor do I check passports. Deepika is more than welcome to call her and check."

Further denying reports of Neetu Kapoor being the reason behind his split with Deepika, Ranbir said, "It's an issue between two individuals, but people work on several theories and then disturb things. My mother loves me a lot and wants me to live my own life. My mother is also very fond of Deepika. So, at least this was not the reason for the split. I want to clarify, my mother was not the reason for the break-up." For the uninitiated, there were reports that Ranbir broke-up with DP because Ranbir's mother did not approve of their relationship.

Ranbir and Katrina opened up about their relationship in 2015. The two ended their relation in 2016. Meanwhile, currently, Deepika and Ranbir are good friends. After their break-up, the two worked together in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Fans still go gaga on seeing this couple together on-screen. Deepika is happily married to actor and Ranbir is currently dating and will be seen with her in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

